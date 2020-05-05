WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“Inotiv”, the “Company”, “We” or “Our”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, is pleased to announce the addition of Diane Tutko Francisco, Ph.D., as Sr. Director, Client Experience, effective April 30, 2020.



Dr. Francisco is an accomplished leader in our industry, with a history of success in managing teams and initiatives focused on improving client experiences. Her background includes skills in program and project management, business process transformation, and organizational effectiveness. She will lead all aspects of Inotiv’s Client Experience team, including legacy client services functions, quote production, and commercial operations.

Creating Excellent Client Experiences is an Inotiv core value. The Company’s investments in elevating its client experiences include recent key hires to support new business functions in order to drive the integration of the Company’s services and sites. The Company recently created a business process excellence function, which is led by Tammy Williams, as well as a program management function, which is led by Peggy Wyman.

Joe Flynn, the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “Developing a Client Experience team and driving client centric operations is an important step in leveraging our platform. We sought a leader with experience in shaping a culture of excellence, strength in process improvement, and a passion for delighting clients. We believe we have found that leader and more in Dr. Francisco,” Mr. Flynn concluded.

“Being part of Inotiv’s client centric growth strategy is an honor. I look forward to partnering with our commercial and operational leaders to build a superior end-to-end customer experience for our clients,” said Dr. Francisco.

Prior to joining Inotiv, Dr. Francisco held leadership positions with PPD, Covance Laboratories, Inc., and most recently, with ICON plc, as Director, Clinical Project Management Office. She earned her BA in Chemistry and Mathematics from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and her Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. Dr. Francisco is a certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and DDI Trainer.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., operating as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, demand for our products and services and our operations, and various market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

