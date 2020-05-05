Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Pharmacy Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The e-pharmacy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.67% to reach US$117,500.247 million by 2025 from US$29,829.714 million in 2019.



As the global economy prepares to weather the storm of the current global pandemic called CoVid19 where a few nations registered an alarming number of demises at this day and age, it is stark confirmation that global burden of chronic disease, the incidence of infection and an expanding geriatric patient pool require prophylactic and therapeutic services that will further increase in the near future consequently increasing the need for medication therapy. Moreover, the increasing adherence to unhealthy diet, behavioral risks like drinking and smoking among the majority of the population will lead to a further rise in disease prevalence that is poised to drive the E-Pharma Market. Moreover, due to the ubiquitous nature of the internet and ongoing market penetration that has resulted in the global netizens and with the numbers rising the e-pharma market is further poised to grow during the forecast period and beyond.



Moreover, stringent policy measures to uphold transparency in a pharmaceutical business transaction is expected to further catapult the E-Pharma Market. Moreover, the growing realization of prospects in this space is giving way for investments like that of US$ 7.2 million by a Korean investment firm Redwood Global Healthcare Fund in Gurugram (India) based 1mg Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Besides the prevalence of disruption in almost every industry is also another factor that is poised to drive the e-pharma market as a means to supplant an outdated system that adds to the woes of a patient. To this end, in March 2020 an online pharmacy and prescriber called e-Surgery were established in the UK with an objective to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and curve an ecosystem that will support the electronic prescriptions that are already in effect in the UK.



The primary reason is to enable patients to access prescription medication for common conditions without having to see their doctors. With this option, the medication gets delivered to the patients 100% recyclable and biodegradable packaging after going through a few steps. Thus, growing investment in and innovation in the online pharmacy space will throttle the expansion of e-pharma market over the coming period. However, stringent and changing regulatory policies may impede e-pharmacy industry growth to a certain extent over the forecast periods.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Drug Types

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs

5.3. Prescription drugs



6. E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Therapeutic Area

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cold and flu

6.3. Dental

6.4. Dermatology

6.5. Nutrition

6.6. Weight management

6.7. Others



7. E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Types

7.2.2. North America E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Application

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. United States

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. South America E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Types

7.3.2. South America E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Application

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Types

7.4.2. Europe E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Application

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1. UK

7.4.3.2. Germany

7.4.3.3. France

7.4.3.4. Others

7.5. The Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Middle East and Africa E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Types

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Application

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. United Arab Emirates

7.5.3.3. Israel

7.5.3.4. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Types

7.6.2. Asia Pacific E-Pharmacy Market Analysis, By Application

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. Japan

7.6.3.2. China

7.6.3.3. India

7.6.3.4. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. 1mg

9.2. Canada Health Infoway

9.3. DocMorris

9.4. Express Scripts Holding Company

9.5. Giant Eagle, Inc.

9.6. The Kroger Co.

9.7. Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.

9.8. OptumRx, Inc.

9.9. Rowlands Pharmacy

9.10. Walgreen Co.

9.11. WalmartKemin Industries, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ruqbu

