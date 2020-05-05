Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The United States Infection Control Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States infection control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% to reach a value of US$12,894.744 million by 2025.



There has been an increase in the number of individuals in the population undergoing surgical procedures as a result of the rise in infections that are being contracted in the hospitals (hospital-acquired infections). This is leading to a surge in the demand for infection control solutions and practices by doctors and healthcare professionals and is resulting in bolstering the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the rise in consumption of harmful substances such as alcohol and tobacco has led to an increase in cases of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, emphysema, and tuberculosis, resulting in an increase in the demand for hospital services, which is boosting the growth of the market.



Moreover, there is an active involvement of the government in the form of high degree infection prevention and public healthcare advice and steps being taken in order to minimize the spread of serious infections and high degree infection prevention. For example, the guidelines laid down by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the effective prevention and control of epidemics and pandemic related to diseases in healthcare facilities and institutions which provides the recommendation with respect to the practices of effective hygiene, usage of personal protective equipment and strict guidelines regarding sanitization, sterilization, and disinfection.



Moreover, the market players are increasingly participating and involved in the market through product offerings and product launches in order to cater to the rising demand among the end-users effectively. For instance, ASP, one of the leading companies dealing in infection prevention products offer sterilization and disinfection products under its product portfolio. The sterilization product is called the STERRAD Systems and it is able to lower the Hydrogen Peroxide emissions from the devices, thus being able to provide protection to the instruments, users, patients, and environments in the hospitals. It has additional features such as it does not produce toxic emissions, and makes the use of both plasma and hydrogen peroxide vapor for sterilization. The disinfection product is called the EVOTECH ECR, which is a consistent and reliable product that is able to facilitate the delivery of effective disinfection. It has some additional features such as automatic leak detection and blockage detection.



