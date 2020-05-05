TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is working with its Class of 2018 and 2019 proptech companies to deliver virtual tools that help our people and clients navigate the impacts of COVID-19. The enhanced solutions leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, data analytics, machine learning and blockchain to solve big business challenges.



“As COVID-19 accelerates the commercial real estate industry’s transition to digital solutions, we are seeing the potential benefits of our partnerships move into sharper focus,” said Zach Michaud, VP of Strategic Investments at Colliers International. “The business tools they are providing such as lease abstraction, virtual office tours and workplace occupancy analytics give our experts and clients a competitive advantage in these challenging times.”

"Colliers continues to be a catalyst for change in the industry, working with the best early-stage proptech companies to find innovative ways of offering differentiated solutions amid a global pandemic,” said Ben Liao, Managing Director, Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars. “I am proud of the agility demonstrated by the founders in our portfolio. They are creative, resilient and have quickly adapted their services to tackle some of the biggest problems we face today."

Company Key Focus Service ADEx Contract review ADEx provides contract audits to clients, paying close attention to pandemic, force majeure and material adverse change language to help them reduce their liabilities. A Retail Space Data-driven property insights A Retail Space allows landlords and tenants to quickly access foot traffic information for any address in their city, including walk-by timings, demographics and competitors, among other data sets. Basking Workplace occupancy analytics Basking ’s workplace occupancy analytics platform is an AI & WiFi-based technology that provides real-time occupancy monitoring to ensure employees in the office are maintaining safe distances and optimizes cleaning services according to real utilization. Booqed Flexible workspace With 1000s of listings across Asia, BOOQED can help companies find alternate offices if teams need to be separated for health reasons or secure a workspace for staff as an alternative to working from home. FastOffice Space visualization and real-time touring FastOffice helps brokers virtually recreate an office walk-through experience for occupiers. Tenants can review and edit floor plan layouts, as well as seat configuration options in real time. Finneo Debt placement and management Finneo enables our brokers to engage with more than 200 lenders in Canada to help clients shore up additional liquidity, get mortgage deferrals and solicit all types of debt proposals. RealAR Space visualization and real-time touring RealAR has developed a suite of digital marketing tools to help marketers and brokers in Australia support occupiers and prospective purchasers. Solutions include 3D walk-throughs of properties and drag-and-drop office furniture capabilities.

Since the accelerator’s inception in 2018, Colliers has invested in the pilots and partnerships of 19 early-stage companies, and together with Techstars, provided them with the opportunity to learn from more than 150 industry mentors. The hugely successful program gave these companies access to over 1,000 Colliers professionals, clients and technology investors.

After careful consideration of our applicants’ health and safety, Colliers has made the decision to move this year’s accelerator to 2021.

“Our commitment to the Colliers Proptech Accelerator is unwavering. Ben Liao and Techstars will continue to build and enhance the program across multiple fronts through 2020 in partnership with Colliers, with the goal of making 2021 the best year yet,” continued Michaud. “There is more incredible innovation coming and I am excited to see it reflected in next year’s cohort.”

