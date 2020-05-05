BURLINGTON, Ontario, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo Canada today announced it is utilizing the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) to recall 1,500 recently furloughed employees.



The federal government’s CEWS program subsidizes 75 per cent of an employee’s wages for up to 12 weeks. Sodexo will top up the wages of returning employees to 100 per cent.

“Our people are the heart and soul of who we are, and we need to ensure that we do everything to support and retain our employees,” says Suzanne Bergeron, President, Sodexo Canada. “A heartfelt thank you goes to our everyday heroes; employees, clients and suppliers who are working in challenging circumstances to keep Canadians healthy, well fed and safe.”

Since mid-March Sodexo Canada has experienced significant revenue declines. This economic situation qualifies the company for the federal wage subsidy.

“We are grateful to the Canadian government for providing support so we can continue supporting the communities in which we live and work,” says Bergeron. “Our employees are highly trained in health and safety protocols. The federal wage subsidy means 1,500 dedicated people can still contribute to the safety and health of our society.”

About Sodexo in Canada

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007.

Key figures

10.000 employees

1 million Canadian consumers served daily

Platinum Parity Certification

