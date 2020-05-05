ABERDEEN, Wash., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), the holding company (the “Company”) for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), today reported first quarter net income of $1.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, and $3.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 operating results reflected a continued robust refinancing market and steady net interest margin which were partially offset by a higher loan loss provision due to the COVID-19 impact and a projected slowing economy. All results are unaudited.
“The Bank had strong momentum early in the first quarter prior to the pandemic. Despite the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19, we are well positioned to navigate the uncertainties that lie ahead. We have abundant liquidity and are substantially better capitalized today due to healthy earnings retention in recent years. We have a strong balance sheet with an excellent core deposit base, and our credit quality is solid with conservative underwriting and a risk management culture that should serve us well,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Although these are unprecedented times, we have a 50-year history including a solid operating performance through tough times, an experienced management team and a rich employee culture with depth of talent and commitment to assisting customers to work together to find solutions.”
The Board of Directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on April 29, 2020, which is unchanged compared to the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at close of business day on May 19, 2020. At March 31, 2020, Pacific Financial Corporation’s remains well-capitalized with a leverage ratio of 11.40% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.13%. During the quarter Pacific Financial repurchased 37,400 shares of stock for a total of $348,000 prior to making the decision on March 19, 2020 to temporarily suspend the share buyback program.
Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
"We are operating in unprecedented times that were impossible to predict just two months ago. Similar to all individuals and businesses, we had to re-orient our business priorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout,” stated Portmann. “In mid-February, we began preparations for the COVID-19 pandemic and established an Oversight Team intently focused on doing everything we can to help our employees, customers and communities. In addition, our bankers have been proactively reaching out to customers to determine the impact of the decline in economic activity on their businesses.”
“Over the last few months, we undertook a number of actions for operational preparedness as well as implementing programs to assist our clients and employees,” continued Portmann.
First Quarter Results
First quarter results were highlighted by a year-over-year increase in noninterest income and a solid net interest margin with a low cost of funds. Supporting operating income during the quarter was the significant production in mortgage lending as a result of a spike in refinance activity due to the drop in long-term interest rates. Included in the first quarter results was a $2.0 million loan loss provision related to the economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and changes to qualificator factors within the allowance for loan losses.
First quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (as of, or for the period ended March 31, 2020, except as noted):
Results of Operations
Net Income: Net income was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $2.9 million for the first quarter a year ago, and $3.4 million for fourth quarter 2019. The decrease in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to a year ago quarter, and the preceding quarter, was primarily a result of a $2.0 million provision for loan losses taken in the current quarter due to the economic impact from COVID-19. Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 remained relatively flat compared to first quarter of 2019, and decreased $800,000 from the linked quarter, primarily as a result of decreases in interest income and seasonal decreases in gain on sale of loans.
Net Interest Income: Net interest income was $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $9.6 million for the first quarter a year ago, and $9.5 million for fourth quarter 2019. The decrease in net interest income from a year ago, and from the preceding quarter, was primarily due to a decline in earning asset yields, as interest rates on adjustable rate loans and investments decreased following reductions in short term interest rates, coupled with a lagging decrease in the cost of interest bearing deposits.
The net interest margin was 4.30% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 4.70% for the first quarter 2019, and 4.31% for the fourth quarter 2019. The yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.62% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 5.06% for the first quarter a year ago and 4.64% on a linked quarter basis. The cost of funds remained steady at 0.35% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 0.38% for the first quarter a year ago, and 0.35% for the fourth quarter 2019.
During the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019, the Federal Reserve decreased the federal funds target rate by 50 and 25 basis points, respectively. In addition, in March 2020, the Federal Reserve decreased the federal funds rates by 150 basis points. These rate decreases impacted federal funds sold and loan interest income and yields. The loan portfolio is comprised of $208 million, or 30.5%, of fixed rate loans and $469 million, or 69.5%, of variable rate loans. As of March 31, 2020, $217 million, or 46%, of total variable rate loans with a weighted average rate of 5.08%, have reached their rate floors.
As a pro-active step to partially offset the decrease in earning assets yields, rates on new and renewed term deposits rates as well as rates on money market accounts were lowered during March 2020. “The full effect of this lower interest rate environment has not yet been realized,” said Carla Tucker, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. “Further margin compression can be expected going forward as the sharp decline in interest rates did not occur until mid-March 2020.” Pacific Financial continues to maintain a net interest margin above the peer average posted by the SNL Small Cap U.S. Bank Index as of December 31, 2019.
Provision for Loan Losses: Pacific Financial proactively provisioned $2.0 million for loan losses during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to economic uncertainties associated with COVID-19 and changes to the qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses. Net charge-offs were $207,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $24,000 for the preceding quarter, and were unrelated to the current pandemic.
Noninterest Income: Noninterest income increased 48%, or $1.2 million, to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $2.4 million for the first quarter 2019, and declined 9% from $3.9 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Gain on sale of loans continues to be the largest component of noninterest income. During the current quarter, loan production decreased slightly from the preceding quarter as expected due to seasonal declines, but increased year-over-year. This production and subsequent sale of loans resulted in gain on sale of loans of $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $932,000 and $2.2 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Mortgage banking production is robust with elevated refinance activity. The percentage of loans sold attributable to refinance activity was 58.9% in the current quarter compared to 50.9% in the prior quarter. “This increased loan activity has contributed significantly to our noninterest income and serves as a natural hedge in a declining rate environment,” commented Tucker. Other noninterest income components remained relatively constant for the three noted quarters.
Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense increased 9% to $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 and was up slightly from $9.1 million on a linked quarter basis. This was mostly due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits from commissions associated with residential mortgage production, costs associated with the I-5 corridor expansion into the Eugene market, and increases for stock compensation expense and new medical plans. These increases were partially offset by decreases in one-time professional fees related to strategic marketing and technology consulting expenses incurred in the like quarter a year ago. “Although our Eugene team of bankers are presently under Stay-at-Home orders, we continue to move forward with our expansion along the I-5 corridor and establishing Bank of the Pacific in the growing Willamette Valley area,” said Portmann.
Income Tax Provision: Income tax provision was $296,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $658,000 for the first quarter 2019, and $836,000 for the fourth quarter 2019. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 19.8%, compared to 18.3% for the first quarter 2019, and 19.5% for the fourth quarter 2019. In addition to federal corporate income tax, Pacific Financial also pays Oregon corporate income tax and Washington Business and Occupation tax on revenues.
Balance Sheet Review
Total Assets: Total assets increased $22.6 million to $926.3 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $903.7 million at March 31, 2019, and declined by $3.1 million from $929.4 million at December 31, 2019.
Investment Securities: Investment securities declined 9% to $109.9 million, at March 31, 2020, compared to $120.2 million at March 31, 2019, and increased 6% compared to $103.2 million at December 31, 2019. The growth in investment securities on a linked quarter basis was primarily a result of reinvesting a portion of its federal funds sold balances into higher yielding investments. The year-over-year decline in securities was a result of maturities, payments and sales within the portfolio. The portfolio is comprised primarily of amortizing U.S. agency collateralized mortgage, mortgage-backed securities and municipal securities.
Liquidity: “Liquidity within the Company remains strong with significant on-balance sheet liquidity and access to unused lines totaling $229.8 million with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank,” said Tucker. In addition, the Company has access to $16 million in unused unsecured lines with correspondent banks, as well as access to brokered deposits and access to the newly established Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility (“PPPLF”). The Federal Reserve’s PPPLF allows the Bank to pledge and borrow against 100% of the principal balance of PPP loans originated. Pacific Financial anticipates using on-balance sheet liquidity as well as term funding from the Federal Reserve to fund the PPP loans. Federal Reserve borrowings will be repaid as PPP loans are repaid or forgiven. The Company actively monitors liquidity including credit line utilization on loans outstanding with no significant change in utilization noted as of March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, liquidity levels and ratios remained relatively consistent. The Bank’s borrowing facilities with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank are subject to collateral requirements.
Loans: Gross loan balances totaled $678.6 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $692.3 million at March 31, 2019 and $685.3 million at December 31, 2019. Declines in the loan portfolio since year end 2019 primarily occurred in indirect consumer loans to finance luxury and classic cars, commercial real estate non-owner occupied and commercial loans, with commercial owner occupied loans increasing $5.0 million during the quarter. The reduction in commercial real estate non-owner occupied and commercial loans was primarily related to loan principal payments and payoffs.
The loan portfolio remains well-diversified without significant concentration risk by collateral type or by industry. Loans are predominately originated within our Western Washington and Oregon markets. CRE concentrations were 196% at March 31, 2020 compared to regulatory guidance of 300%. Commercial loans along with CRE-owner occupied account for 41% of total loans outstanding (excluding agricultural lending) at March 31, 2020 compared to 40% at December 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, consumer loans to finance luxury and classic cars totaled $46.1 million, a decline of $11.5 million from $57.6 million a year earlier, and down $2.1 million compared to $48.2 million at December 31, 2019.
Higher Risk Industries as a Result of COVID-19: Although it is difficult to determine the economic and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic on various business and industries, with the Stay-at-Home orders in both Washington and Oregon, certain industries have seen a dramatic change in revenues in their businesses. Those early impact industries include hospitality, agriculture (primarily dairy), restaurants, health care, and recreation and entertainment. At Pacific Financial, the total of these higher risk categories is $105.2 million or 16% of total loans. Within those areas considered higher risk, the largest are: (1) Accommodation and Food Services (excluding SBA Guaranteed loan balances) $56.4 million or 8% of total loans; (2) Animal Production $24.0 million or 4% of total loans; (3) Retail Trade $19.2 million or 3% of total loans; and (4) Entertainment and Recreation $5.6 million or 1% of total loans. Although these industries are more directly impacted by COVID-19, the bank’s customer base within these sectors covers a wide range of clients including those that operate under diversified business models reaching a broader range of clients, possess necessary financial resources and are managed by experienced management teams that aid in working through challenges presented. Worth noting is a majority of hospitality are mature properties with experienced owner/operators that successfully navigated through the Great Recession.
Credit Underwriting: Credit underwriting policies are conservative. In light of increased risk associated with the pandemic, the Company has made prudent enhancements to its credit oversight such as greater underwriting control of unsecured lending with all requests regardless of size requiring credit administration approval, and the planned addition of an experienced credit risk officer to the credit administration team to support existing clients as needed. To manage risk, the Company oversees new loan origination volume and current loan balances using concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by designated industry segment, real estate product types, geography and single borrower limits. The overall risk profile of the loan portfolio continues to be conservative, demonstrating the solid credit risk management framework in place.
Deposits: Core deposits continue to remain strong at 91% of total deposits. Total deposits decreased $4.0 million during the quarter to $794.6 million and this negligible decline was primarily due to seasonal deposit outflows. Year-over year deposits, excluding brokered CDs, grew 4.7%, or $35.2 million, with non-brokered time deposits increasing $9.9 million, or 16%. Positively impacting time deposit growth during 2019 was the increase in time deposit rates in March 2019 which resulted in customers shifting from lower yielding savings and money market accounts. With the recent decrease in market rates, time deposit rates were reduced in March 2020.
Capital Management: Capital ratios of Pacific Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary Bank of the Pacific, continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds. At March 31, 2020, Pacific Financial Corporation’s leverage ratio was 11.40% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.13%. All ratios have increased from the first quarter a year ago and from the preceding quarter. On April 9, 2020, the regulatory agencies issued an interim final rule that neutralizes the effects of PPP loans funded through the Federal Reserve’s new PPPLF. In addition, with the 100% SBA guarantee, all PPP loans have a zero percent risk-weighting for risk-based capital purposes. The total risk-based capital ratios of the Company include $13.4 million of junior subordinated debentures, all of which qualified as Tier 1 capital under guidance issued by the Federal Reserve. As provided in the Dodd-Frank Act, the Company expects to continue to rely on these junior subordinated debentures as part of its regulatory capital.
Asset Quality: “While asset quality at quarter end remained strong, we are being proactive in our approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact on our markets,” said Portmann. “At the close of the current quarter, we began to see the initial effects of the pandemic, primarily an increase in watch risk-rated loans.” As noted above, the Bank offered a 90-day deferred payment option to eligible borrowers. These loans were not categorized as troubled debt restructures, but were conservatively downgraded within the pass category.
Adversely classified loans decreased by $580,000 during the current quarter to $11.2 million, or 1.65%, compared to $11.7 million, or 1.71%, in the preceding quarter. The decline on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to the payoff of several loans including one large payoff of $928,000. The classified coverage ratio is a measurement of asset risk and the capacity for capital to protect against that risk. It reflects the aggregate level of all adversely classified items in relation to Tier 1 Capital and the allowance for loan losses. As of March 31, 2020, the classified coverage ratio was 9.6% compared to 7.3% and 10.4% on March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. As noted above, the improvement in the ratio from year end 2019 was primarily related to payoffs of adversely classified assets.
Nonperforming assets were $1.6 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $976,000, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2019, and $1.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. This slight increase for the quarter was primarily due to the transfer of three loans to non-accrual, which was partially offset by a $126,000 charge-off of one loan relationship and a $126,000 loan upgraded and return to accrual status. The three loans added to non-accrual were prior to COVID-19 and related to individual customer circumstances rather than the negative impact from the pandemic. Total loans past due as of March 31, 2020, increased to 0.49% compared to 0.25% and 0.28% on March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase for the quarter was primarily related to delinquent loans that existed prior to the COVID-19 crisis, although pandemic further impacted these loans ability to repay.
Allowance for Loan Losses: The allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) increased to $10.8 million at March 31, 2020, or 1.59% of gross loans, compared to ALL of $9.1 million and 1.31% of gross loans at March 31, 2019, and ALL of $9.0 million and 1.31% of gross loans on a linked quarter basis. The provision for loan losses was $2.0 million for the quarter compared to zero in 2019. The increase in the provision was due primarily to economic uncertainties associated with COVID-19 and changes to the qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses. Net charge-offs remained relatively low for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 at $207,000 and one loan relationship comprised $126,000 of the charge-off totals. The timing and level of potential losses will be influenced by many factors including, but not limited to, the duration of Stay-at-Home orders and other protective measures necessary to control the spread of the Coronavirus, consumer spending post crisis, and severity and duration of an economic decline.
|Balance Sheet Overview
|(Unaudited)
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
$ Change
% Change
|Assets:
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|40,342
|$
|36,723
|$
|3,619
|10
|%
|$
|22,341
|$
|18,001
|81
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|3,250
|3,250
|-
|0
|%
|3,250
|-
|0
|%
|Federal funds sold
|25,170
|41,210
|(16,040
|)
|-39
|%
|7,428
|17,742
|100
|%
|Investment securities
|109,875
|103,216
|6,659
|6
|%
|120,155
|(10,280
|)
|-9
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|21,398
|10,108
|11,290
|112
|%
|7,717
|13,681
|177
|%
|Loans, net of deferred fees
|677,907
|684,438
|(6,531
|)
|-1
|%
|691,293
|(13,386
|)
|-2
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(10,786
|)
|(8,993
|)
|(1,793
|)
|20
|%
|(9,056
|)
|(1,730
|)
|19
|%
|Net loans
|667,121
|675,445
|(8,324
|)
|-1
|%
|682,237
|(15,116
|)
|-2
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bank stock, at cost
|2,241
|2,217
|24
|1
|%
|2,421
|(180
|)
|-7
|%
|Other assets
|56,947
|57,246
|(299
|)
|-1
|%
|58,180
|(1,233
|)
|-2
|%
|Total assets
|$
|926,344
|$
|929,415
|$
|(3,071
|)
|0
|%
|$
|903,729
|$
|22,615
|3
|%
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Total deposits
|$
|794,585
|$
|798,638
|$
|(4,053
|)
|-1
|%
|$
|776,260
|$
|18,325
|2
|%
|Borrowings
|16,569
|16,606
|(37
|)
|0
|%
|21,719
|(5,150
|)
|-24
|%
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|8,641
|8,878
|(237
|)
|-3
|%
|8,982
|(341
|)
|-4
|%
|Shareholders' equity
|106,549
|105,293
|1,256
|1
|%
|96,768
|9,781
|10
|%
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|926,344
|$
|929,415
|$
|(3,071
|)
|0
|%
|$
|903,729
|$
|22,615
|3
|%
|Common Stock Shares Outstanding
|10,607,617
|10,632,058
|(24,441
|)
|0
|%
|10,580,263
|27,354
|0
|%
|Book value per common share (1)
|$
|10.04
|$
|9.90
|$
|0.14
|1
|%
|$
|9.15
|$
|0.89
|10
|%
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|$
|8.78
|$
|8.64
|$
|0.14
|2
|%
|$
|7.87
|$
|0.91
|12
|%
|Gross loans to deposits ratio
|85.3
|%
|85.7
|%
|-0.4
|%
|89.1
|%
|-3.8
|%
|(1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
|(2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
|Income Statement Overview
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
$ Change
% Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|9,783
|$
|10,187
|$
|(404
|)
|-4
|%
|$
|10,360
|$
|(577
|)
|-6
|%
|Interest expense
|700
|730
|(30
|)
|-4
|%
|742
|(42
|)
|-6
|%
|Net interest income
|9,083
|9,457
|(374
|)
|-4
|%
|9,618
|(535
|)
|-6
|%
|Loan loss provision
|2,000
|-
|2,000
|100
|%
|-
|2,000
|100
|%
|Noninterest income
|3,555
|3,887
|(332
|)
|-9
|%
|2,398
|1,157
|48
|%
|Noninterest expense
|9,142
|9,062
|80
|1
|%
|8,412
|730
|9
|%
|Income before income taxes
|1,496
|4,282
|(2,786
|)
|-65
|%
|3,604
|(2,108
|)
|-58
|%
|Income tax expense
|296
|836
|(540
|)
|-65
|%
|658
|(362
|)
|-55
|%
|Net Income
|$
|1,200
|$
|3,446
|$
|(2,246
|)
|-65
|%
|$
|2,946
|$
|(1,746
|)
|-59
|%
|Average common shares outstanding - basic
|10,627,160
|10,626,443
|717
|0
|%
|10,576,994
|50,166
|0
|%
|Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|10,676,227
|10,664,621
|11,606
|0
|%
|10,672,509
|3,718
|0
|%
|Income per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.32
|$
|(0.21
|)
|-66
|%
|$
|0.28
|$
|(0.17
|)
|-61
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.32
|$
|(0.21
|)
|-66
|%
|$
|0.28
|$
|(0.17
|)
|-61
|%
|Effective tax rate
|19.8
|%
|19.5
|%
|0.3
|%
|18.3
|%
|1.5
|%
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
$ Change
% Change
|Non-GAAP Net Income
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net Income
|$
|1,200
|$
|3,446
|$
|(2,246
|)
|-65
|%
|$
|2,946
|$
|(1,746
|)
|-59
|%
|Loan loss provision
|2,000
|-
|2,000
|100
|%
|-
|2,000
|100
|%
|Income tax expense
|296
|836
|(540
|)
|-65
|%
|658
|(362
|)
|-55
|%
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net income
|$
|3,496
|$
|4,282
|$
|(786
|)
|-18
|%
|$
|3,604
|$
|(108
|)
|-3
|%
|Pre-tax, pre-provisions return on average assets, annualized
|1.53
|%
|1.80
|%
|(0.27
|)
|1.62
|%
|0.18
|Pre-tax, pre-provisions return on average equity, annualized
|13.16
|%
|16.17
|%
|(3.01
|)
|15.41
|%
|0.76
|Noninterest Income
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
$ Change
% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Service charges on deposits
|$
|507
|$
|527
|$
|(20
|)
|-4
|%
|$
|505
|$
|2
|0
|%
|Gain on sale of loans, net
|1,990
|2,212
|(222
|)
|-10
|%
|932
|1,058
|114
|%
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|115
|119
|(4
|)
|-3
|%
|106
|9
|8
|%
|Other noninterest income
|Fee income
|918
|992
|(74
|)
|-7
|%
|829
|89
|11
|%
|Other
|25
|37
|(12
|)
|-32
|%
|26
|(1
|)
|-4
|%
|Total noninterest income
|$
|3,555
|$
|3,887
|$
|(332
|)
|-9
|%
|$
|2,398
|$
|1,157
|48
|%
|Noninterest Expense
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
$ Change
% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|6,066
|$
|5,726
|$
|340
|6
|%
|$
|5,401
|$
|665
|12
|%
|Occupancy
|522
|529
|(7
|)
|-1
|%
|502
|20
|4
|%
|Equipment
|285
|275
|10
|4
|%
|242
|43
|18
|%
|Data processing
|746
|781
|(35
|)
|-4
|%
|692
|54
|8
|%
|Professional services
|200
|389
|(189
|)
|-49
|%
|369
|(169
|)
|-46
|%
|State and local taxes
|145
|158
|(13
|)
|-8
|%
|82
|63
|77
|%
|FDIC and State assessments
|8
|8
|-
|0
|%
|8
|-
|0
|%
|Other noninterest expense:
|Director fees
|74
|75
|(1
|)
|-1
|%
|66
|8
|12
|%
|Communication
|68
|76
|(8
|)
|-11
|%
|71
|(3
|)
|-4
|%
|Advertising
|48
|78
|(30
|)
|-38
|%
|66
|(18
|)
|-27
|%
|Professional liability insurance
|55
|54
|1
|2
|%
|50
|5
|10
|%
|Amortization
|97
|108
|(11
|)
|-10
|%
|91
|6
|7
|%
|Other
|828
|805
|23
|3
|%
|772
|56
|7
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|9,142
|$
|9,062
|$
|80
|1
|%
|$
|8,412
|$
|730
|9
|%
|Financial Performance Overview
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
Change
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets, annualized
|0.52
|%
|1.45
|%
|(0.93
|)
|1.32
|%
|(0.80
|)
|Return on average equity, annualized
|4.52
|%
|13.01
|%
|(8.49
|)
|12.60
|%
|(8.08
|)
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|72.34
|%
|67.91
|%
|4.43
|70.01
|%
|2.33
|(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
LIQUIDITY
|Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities
|(Unaudited)
|Mar 31,
2020
| % of
Total
|Dec 31,
2019
| % of
Total
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
|
Total
|$
Change
|%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|13,088
|7
|%
|$
|12,264
|7
|%
|$
|824
|7
|%
|$
|12,911
|10
|%
|$
|177
|1
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|27,254
|15
|%
|24,458
|13
|%
|2,796
|11
|%
|9,430
|6
|%
|17,824
|189
|%
|Other interest earning deposits
|3,250
|2
|%
|3,250
|2
|%
|-
|0
|%
|3,250
|2
|%
|-
|0
|%
|Federal funds sold
|25,170
|14
|%
|41,210
|22
|%
|(16,040
|)
|-39
|%
|-
|0
|%
|25,170
|100
|%
|Total
|68,762
|38
|%
|81,182
|44
|%
|(12,420
|)
|-15
|%
|25,591
|18
|%
|43,171
|169
|%
|Investment securities:
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|43,483
|25
|%
|45,141
|25
|%
|(1,658
|)
|-4
|%
|39,445
|27
|%
|4,038
|10
|%
|Mortgage backed securities
|16,934
|9
|%
|18,579
|10
|%
|(1,645
|)
|-9
|%
|20,983
|14
|%
|(4,049
|)
|-19
|%
|U.S. Government and agency securities
|2,010
|1
|%
|484
|0
|%
|1,526
|315
|%
|4,107
|3
|%
|(2,097
|)
|-51
|%
|Municipal securities
|45,518
|25
|%
|36,925
|20
|%
|8,593
|23
|%
|54,555
|37
|%
|(9,037
|)
|-17
|%
|Corporate debt securities
|1,874
|1
|%
|2,004
|1
|%
|(130
|)
|-6
|%
|993
|1
|%
|881
|89
|%
|Equity securities
|56
|0
|%
|84
|0
|%
|(28
|)
|-33
|%
|72
|0
|%
|(16
|)
|-22
|%
|Total
|109,875
|61
|%
|103,217
|56
|%
|6,658
|6
|%
|120,155
|82
|%
|(10,280
|)
|-9
|%
|Total cash equivalents and investment securities
|$
|178,637
|99
|%
|$
|184,399
|100
|%
|$
|(5,762
|)
|-3
|%
|$
|145,746
|100
|%
|$
|32,891
|23
|%
|Total cash equivalents and investment securities
|as a percent of total assets
|19
|%
|20
|%
|14
|%
LOANS
|Loans by Category
|(Unaudited)
Mar 31,
2020
|% of
Gross
Loans
Dec 31,
2019
|% of
Gross
Loans
$
Change
% Change
Mar 31,
2019
|% of
Gross
Loans
$
Change
%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial and agricultural
|$
|129,085
|19
|%
|$
|132,167
|19
|%
|$
|(3,082
|)
|-2
|%
|$
|131,491
|19
|%
|$
|(2,406
|)
|-2
|%
|Real estate:
|Construction and development
|47,054
|7
|%
|45,227
|7
|%
|1,827
|4
|%
|48,377
|7
|%
|(1,323
|)
|-3
|%
|Residential 1-4 family
|84,662
|12
|%
|85,711
|13
|%
|(1,049
|)
|-1
|%
|87,851
|13
|%
|(3,189
|)
|-4
|%
|Multi-family
|30,368
|4
|%
|29,865
|4
|%
|503
|2
|%
|29,500
|4
|%
|868
|3
|%
|Commercial real estate -- owner occupied
|147,024
|22
|%
|147,049
|21
|%
|(25
|)
|0
|%
|142,175
|21
|%
|4,849
|3
|%
|Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied
|152,830
|23
|%
|153,865
|22
|%
|(1,035
|)
|-1
|%
|154,140
|22
|%
|(1,310
|)
|-1
|%
|Farmland
|31,500
|5
|%
|32,370
|5
|%
|(870
|)
|-3
|%
|28,815
|4
|%
|2,685
|9
|%
|Consumer
|56,091
|8
|%
|59,014
|9
|%
|(2,923
|)
|-5
|%
|69,916
|10
|%
|(13,825
|)
|-20
|%
|Gross Loans
|678,614
|100
|%
|685,268
|100
|%
|(6,654
|)
|-1
|%
|692,265
|100
|%
|(13,651
|)
|-2
|%
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(10,786
|)
|(8,993
|)
|(1,793
|)
|(9,056
|)
|(1,730
|)
|Less: deferred fees
|(707
|)
|(830
|)
|123
|(972
|)
|265
|Net loans
|$
|667,121
|$
|675,445
|$
|(8,324
|)
|$
|682,237
|$
|(15,116
|)
|Loan Concentration
|(Unaudited)
Mar 31,
2020
|% of Risk
Based
Capital
Dec 31,
2019
|% of Risk
Based
Capital
Change
Mar 31,
2019
|% of Risk
Based
Capital
Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial and agricultural
|$
|129,085
|114
|%
|$
|132,167
|118
|%
|-4
|%
|$
|131,491
|126
|%
|-12
|%
|Real estate:
|Construction and development
|47,054
|42
|%
|45,227
|40
|%
|2
|%
|48,377
|46
|%
|-4
|%
|Residential 1-4 family
|84,662
|75
|%
|85,711
|77
|%
|-2
|%
|87,851
|84
|%
|-9
|%
|Multi-family
|30,368
|27
|%
|29,865
|27
|%
|0
|%
|29,500
|28
|%
|-1
|%
|Commercial real estate -- owner occupied
|147,024
|130
|%
|147,049
|132
|%
|-2
|%
|142,175
|136
|%
|-6
|%
|Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied
|152,830
|135
|%
|153,865
|138
|%
|-3
|%
|154,140
|148
|%
|-13
|%
|Farmland
|31,500
|28
|%
|32,370
|29
|%
|-1
|%
|28,815
|28
|%
|0
|%
|Consumer
|56,091
|50
|%
|59,014
|53
|%
|-3
|%
|69,916
|67
|%
|-17
|%
|Gross Loans
|$
|678,614
|$
|685,268
|$
|692,265
|Regulatory Commercial Real Estate
|$
|220,794
|196
|%
|$
|222,899
|199
|%
|-3
|%
|$
|226,221
|217
|%
|-21
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital*
|$
|112,802
|$
|111,782
|$
|104,369
|* Bank of the Pacific
DEPOSITS
|Deposits by Category
|(Unaudited)
|Mar 31,
2020
% of Total
|Dec 31,
2019
% of Total
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
% of Total
|$
Change
|%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|224,741
|27
|%
|$
|228,579
|28
|%
|$
|(3,838
|)
|-2
|%
|$
|211,503
|27
|%
|$
|13,238
|6
|%
|Money market
|147,412
|19
|%
|149,510
|19
|%
|(2,098
|)
|-1
|%
|149,400
|19
|%
|(1,988
|)
|-1
|%
|Savings
|105,983
|13
|%
|104,871
|13
|%
|1,112
|1
|%
|101,974
|13
|%
|4,009
|4
|%
|Time deposits (CDs)
|74,972
|9
|%
|70,668
|9
|%
|4,304
|6
|%
|82,003
|11
|%
|(7,031
|)
|-9
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|553,108
|70
|%
|553,628
|69
|%
|(520
|)
|0
|%
|544,880
|70
|%
|8,228
|2
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand
|241,477
|30
|%
|245,010
|31
|%
|(3,533
|)
|-1
|%
|231,380
|30
|%
|10,097
|4
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|794,585
|100
|%
|$
|798,638
|100
|%
|$
|(4,053
|)
|-0.5
|%
|$
|776,260
|100
|%
|$
|18,325
|2
|%
The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.
|Capital Measures
|(unaudited)
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Change
Mar 31,
2019
Change
|Well
Capitalized
Under Prompt
Correction
Action
Regulations*
|Pacific Financial Corporation
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.13
|%
|14.72
|%
|0.41
|13.93
|%
|1.20
|N/A
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|13.88
|%
|13.54
|%
|0.34
|12.73
|%
|1.15
|N/A
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|12.13
|%
|11.84
|%
|0.29
|11.00
|%
|1.13
|N/A
|Leverage ratio
|11.40
|%
|11.17
|%
|0.23
|10.77
|%
|0.63
|N/A
|Tangible common equity ratio
|10.20
|%
|10.02
|%
|0.18
|9.36
|%
|0.84
|N/A
|Bank of the Pacific
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.01
|%
|14.60
|%
|0.41
|13.86
|%
|1.15
|10.5
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|13.76
|%
|13.40
|%
|0.36
|12.64
|%
|1.12
|8.5
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|13.76
|%
|13.40
|%
|0.36
|12.64
|%
|1.12
|7.0
|%
|Leverage ratio
|11.34
|%
|11.07
|%
|0.27
|10.69
|%
|0.65
|7.5
|%
|*Includes Basel III 2019 Capital Conservation Buffer
The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.
|Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|(Annualized, tax-equivalent basis)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Average Balances
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Gross loans
|$
|683,096
|$
|680,220
|$
|2,876
|0
|%
|$
|695,084
|$
|(11,988
|)
|-2
|%
|Loans held for sale
|$
|10,293
|$
|16,909
|$
|(6,616
|)
|-39
|%
|$
|5,271
|$
|5,022
|95
|%
|Investment securities
|$
|105,202
|$
|100,942
|$
|4,260
|4
|%
|$
|123,230
|$
|(18,028
|)
|-15
|%
|Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks
|$
|59,139
|$
|79,827
|$
|(20,688
|)
|-26
|%
|$
|17,800
|$
|41,339
|232
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|857,730
|$
|877,898
|$
|(20,168
|)
|-2
|%
|$
|841,385
|$
|16,345
|2
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|239,280
|$
|257,780
|$
|(18,500
|)
|-7
|%
|$
|237,892
|$
|1,388
|1
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|548,769
|$
|552,949
|$
|(4,180
|)
|-1
|%
|$
|541,665
|$
|7,104
|1
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|788,049
|$
|810,729
|$
|(22,680
|)
|-3
|%
|$
|779,557
|$
|8,492
|1
|%
|Borrowings
|$
|16,581
|$
|16,619
|$
|(38
|)
|0
|%
|$
|21,790
|$
|(5,209
|)
|-24
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|565,350
|$
|569,568
|$
|(4,218
|)
|-1
|%
|$
|563,455
|$
|1,895
|0
|%
|Total Equity
|$
|106,853
|$
|105,072
|$
|1,781
|2
|%
|$
|94,847
|$
|12,006
|13
|%
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
Change
|Yield on average gross loans (1)
|5.16
|%
|5.30
|%
|(0.14
|)
|5.46
|%
|(0.30
|)
|Yield on average investment securities (1)
|3.02
|%
|2.78
|%
|0.24
|3.01
|%
|0.01
|Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks
|1.43
|%
|1.72
|%
|(0.29
|)
|2.62
|%
|(1.19
|)
|Cost of average interest bearing deposits
|0.42
|%
|0.42
|%
|-
|0.41
|%
|0.01
|Cost of average borrowings
|3.18
|%
|3.37
|%
|(0.19
|)
|3.63
|%
|(0.45
|)
|Cost of average total deposits and borrowings
|0.35
|%
|0.35
|%
|-
|0.38
|%
|(0.03
|)
|Yield on average interest-earning assets
|4.62
|%
|4.64
|%
|(0.02
|)
|5.06
|%
|(0.44
|)
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|0.50
|%
|0.51
|%
|(0.01
|)
|0.53
|%
|(0.03
|)
|Net interest spread
|4.12
|%
|4.13
|%
|(0.01
|)
|4.53
|%
|(0.41
|)
|Net interest margin (1)
|4.30
|%
|4.31
|%
|(0.01
|)
|4.70
|%
|(0.40
|)
|(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.
|Adversely Classified Loans and Securities
|(Unaudited)
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|$
Change
% Change
|Mar 31,
2019
|$
Change
% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, beginning of period
|$
|10,400
|$
|6,637
|$
|3,763
|57
|%
|$
|6,723
|$
|3,677
|55
|%
|Addition of previously classified pass graded loans
|-
|4,221
|(4,221
|)
|-100
|%
|1,337
|(1,337
|)
|-100
|%
|Upgrades to pass or other loans especially mentioned status
|-
|(27
|)
|27
|-100
|%
|(1,102
|)
|1,102
|-100
|%
|Principal payments, net
|(1,131
|)
|(431
|)
|(700
|)
|162
|%
|(660
|)
|(471
|)
|71
|%
|Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, end of period
|$
|9,269
|$
|10,400
|$
|(1,131
|)
|-11
|%
|$
|6,298
|$
|2,971
|47
|%
|Impaired
|1,900
|1,349
|551
|41
|%
|1,314
|586
|45
|%
|Total adversely classified loans¹
|$
|11,169
|$
|11,749
|$
|(580
|)
|-5
|%
|$
|7,612
|$
|3,557
|47
|%
|Other loans especially mentioned or watch, but not impaired
|$
|105,008
|$
|22,690
|$
|82,318
|363
|%
|$
|30,943
|$
|74,065
|239
|%
|Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees)
|$
|678,614
|$
|685,268
|$
|(6,654
|)
|-1
|%
|$
|692,265
|$
|(13,651
|)
|-2
|%
|Adversely classified loans to gross loans
|1.65
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.10
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|10,786
|$
|8,993
|$
|1,793
|20
|%
|$
|9,056
|$
|1,730
|19
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans
|96.57
|%
|76.54
|%
|118.97
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans
|567.68
|%
|666.64
|%
|689.19
|%
|Adversely classified loans to total assets
|1.21
|%
|1.26
|%
|0.84
|%
|Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status
|0.27
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.14
|%
|¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may
|jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard
|classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals.
|Nonperforming Assets
|(Unaudited)
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total nonaccrual loans, beginning of period
|$
|1,029
|$
|1,014
|$
|15
|1
|%
|$
|700
|$
|329
|47
|%
|Transfer to performing loans
|(127
|)
|-
|(127
|)
|-100
|%
|-
|(127
|)
|-100
|%
|Addition of nonaccrual loans
|852
|349
|503
|144
|%
|310
|542
|175
|%
|Principal payments, net
|(6
|)
|(312
|)
|306
|-98
|%
|(34
|)
|28
|-82
|%
|Charge-offs, net
|(126
|)
|(22
|)
|(104
|)
|473
|%
|-
|(126
|)
|-100
|%
|Total nonaccrual loans, end of period
|$
|1,622
|$
|1,029
|$
|593
|58
|%
|$
|976
|$
|646
|66
|%
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|-
|22
|(22
|)
|-100
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|1,622
|$
|1,051
|$
|571
|54
|%
|$
|976
|$
|646
|66
|%
|Total restructured performing loans, beginning of period
|$
|320
|$
|327
|$
|(7
|)
|-2
|%
|$
|364
|$
|(44
|)
|-12
|%
|Transfer to nonaccrual loans
|(129
|)
|-
|(129
|)
|100
|%
|-
|(129
|)
|100
|%
|Addition of restructured performing loans
|93
|-
|93
|100
|%
|-
|93
|100
|%
|Principal payments, net
|(6
|)
|(7
|)
|1
|-14
|%
|(26
|)
|20
|-77
|%
|Total restructured performing loans, end of period
|$
|278
|$
|320
|$
|(42
|)
|-13
|%
|$
|338
|$
|(60
|)
|-18
|%
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|0
|%
|$
|-
|$
|-
|0
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.18
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.24
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.14
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Mar 31,
2019
|$
Change
|%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Gross loans outstanding at end of period
|$
|678,614
|$
|685,268
|$
|(6,654
|)
|-1
|%
|$
|692,265
|$
|(13,651
|)
|-2
|%
|Average loans outstanding, gross
|$
|683,096
|$
|680,220
|$
|2,876
|0
|%
|$
|696,040
|$
|(12,944
|)
|-2
|%
|Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
|$
|8,993
|$
|9,017
|$
|(24
|)
|0
|%
|$
|9,049
|$
|(56
|)
|-1
|%
|Commercial
|(130
|)
|-
|(130
|)
|100
|%
|(30
|)
|(100
|)
|333
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Consumer
|(80
|)
|(27
|)
|(53
|)
|196
|%
|(59
|)
|(21
|)
|36
|%
|Total charge-offs
|(210
|)
|(27
|)
|(183
|)
|NM
|(89
|)
|(121
|)
|136
|%
|Commercial
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|56
|(56
|)
|-100
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|34
|(34
|)
|-100
|%
|Consumer
|3
|3
|-
|0
|%
|6
|(3
|)
|-50
|%
|Total recoveries
|3
|3
|-
|0
|%
|96
|(93
|)
|-97
|%
|Net recoveries/(charge-offs)
|(207
|)
|(24
|)
|(183
|)
|NM
|7
|(214
|)
|NM
|Provision charged to income
|2,000
|-
|-
|100
|%
|-
|2,000
|100
|%
|Allowance for loan losses, end of period
|$
|10,786
|$
|8,993
|$
|1,793
|20
|%
|$
|9,056
|$
|1,730
|19
|%
|Ratio of net loans charged-off to average
|gross loans outstanding, annualized
|0.12
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.12
|%
|Ratio of allowance for loan losses to
|gross loans outstanding
|1.59
|%
|1.31
|%
|0.28
|%
|1.31
|%
|0.28
|%
ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $926.3 million and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem and Eugene, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com. Member FDIC.
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, successfully completing and integrating the acquisition of new branches and development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, including the current COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. The pandemic could cause us to experience higher loan losses within our lending portfolio, impairment of goodwill, reduced demand for our products and services and other negative impacts on our financial position or results of operations. The depth, severity and scope of this current recession is uncertain, and our company will not be immune to the effects of the financial stress resulting from a global pandemic and economic shutdown. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
