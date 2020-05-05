Torrance, CA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleaer , the leading nanobubble technology company, is launching the NeoTM, its fifth nanobubble generator in its product portfolio designed to improve water quality and enhance food production in greenhouses and fish farms. The Neo offers real-time monitoring and control of dissolved oxygen in water via an optional integrated oxygen generator, optical dissolved oxygen meter, and a programmable logic control system.



Moleaer’s nanobubble generators positively impact plant development and fish growth by injecting trillions of oxygen-rich nanobubbles into water. These nanobubbles, 2500 times smaller than a grain of salt, provide two essential benefits to improve water quality and growing conditions.

Nanobubbles dissolve nearly all their oxygen evenly throughout a body of water by exhibiting more than 85 percent* oxygen transfer rate per foot of water, compared to traditional aeration processes that have an oxygen transfer rate of 1-3 percent. Nanobubbles provide a chemical-free oxidant capable of reducing biofilm growth and suppressing harmful pathogens, even in warm water, and have proven to safely raise oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) readings in irrigation and pond water significantly above what can be achieved through traditional methods.

Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology has already been installed in over 100 greenhouses and aquaculture facilities throughout the Americas and Europe improving plant and fish health, optimizing water quality, and reducing the use of chemicals and oxygen across a variety of fruits, vegetables and fish.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it is installing Moleaer’s Neo at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery in North Dakota. Moleaer’s nanobubble generator will increase the dissolved oxygen levels and water quality by reducing nitrogen levels and suppressing waterborne pathogens.

Ronald Barzilaij, Technical Product Specialist Water from Royal Brinkman, said: “Moleaer has created a technological and cost-competitive advantage for growers looking to improve water quality and plant health. We started our first pilot together with Moleaer using the nanobubble generator at greenhouse grower Jan van Marrewijk in the Netherlands. The feedback and initial results have been positive. The Neo was developed by Moleaer, using the feedback from Royal Brinkman and Dutch growers. The Neo is a more flexible and convenient system and takes into consideration the needs of our global customers by providing optimal oxygen monitoring and control. We’re very excited to add the Neo nanobubble generator to our product offering.”

The Neo is ideal for the food industry, including horticulture, food processing, and aquaculture facilities. By using Moleaer’s nanobubble generators, food producers can reduce their reliance on chemicals to treat water.

Nick Dyner, CEO, Moleaer, said: “The Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that global food production will need to increase by up to 70 percent by 2050 to meet our future population demand. It is also estimated that to meet this growth, increases in crop production will come from a 90 percent increase in crop yields. Our nanobubble technology is a scalable, cost-effective, and a sustainable method for improving agriculture and aquaculture by enhancing water quality for growing fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, and fish.”

The Neo’s design is inspired by esteemed Dutch Horticulturists and meets European growing standards and specifications in addition to fulfilling the needs of North and South American customers.

Neo is available through global distributors of horticulture equipment, including Royal Brinkman, leader in supplying, installing and consulting the global professional horticultural industry.

The Neo has three models, based on the flow rate of water and oxygen concentration. To learn more about the Neo, visit moleaer.com/products/neo

###

Notes to editor:

*The in-built oxygen tank in the Neo contains 93 percent oxygen.

**Independent research conducted by Professor Michael Stenstrom , UCLA.

About Moleaer

Moleaer TM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock the full potential of nanobubbles to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles can solve complex industrial challenges in agriculture, horticulture, wastewater, aquatic management, and resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed nanobubble generators at more than 350 customer sites worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

About nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are invisible to the naked eye, 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Nanobubbles remain suspended in water for long periods of time, acting like a battery that delivers oxygen continuously to the entire body of water. As oxygen is consumed, the nanobubbles diffuse more oxygen into solution, sustaining the level of dissolved oxygen. Moleaer provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017).





Justin Kaiser Yulu PR moleaer@yulupr.com 604.558.1656