NORWALK, Conn., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 7% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.72 per share to $0.77 per share.
The $0.05 per share increase marks the fifteenth consecutive year the Company has increased dividends, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to bring value to shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on June 18, 2020, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on May 29, 2020.
About FactSet
FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 128,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.
FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
+1 857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
Boston, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
FactSet Research Systems Inc.LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: