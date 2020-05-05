San Jose, CA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualPBX announced today that it has been awarded a 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award from global media company TMC.

The award recognizes the product developments from communications companies in subfields such as conferencing, networking and connectivity, and communications-as-a-service. VirtualPBX took home the 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award for its collection of Dash Business Phone Plans, which include a number of professional features for businesses of all sizes.

“If you’re a business that needs voice communications for your on-premise or remote team, we have a plan that will meet your needs. This award win encapsulates that ideal,” said VirtualPBX CEO Paul Hammond in response to the TMC announcement. “Our Unlimited User Plans are great for businesses with low call volume; Unlimited Minute Plans cater to larger businesses that see a lot of voice communication with customers; and clients in specific niches can benefit from our Voicemail Only and Call Forwarding Plans.

“Our Plans lead the market with included features – notably use of our full-featured Web Phone for making calls on any device and Ring Groups to route calls to employee groups and departments. Call Forwarding keeps employees connected to all inbound calls, and Audio Conferencing lets distributed teams meet at a moment’s notice.”

VirtualPBX has long adapted its VoIP phone plans to the needs of its customers. The past few months have been trying for us all, and although some businesses have remained open and operating normally, most have seen drastic change in their daily functions. Some businesses have adopted remote work policies and moved their entire staff off-site while others survive now only with a minimal crew. Every business’s changes require a unique response from its communications providers.

Businesses can shift their workforce to an entirely remote setup, or a combination of remote and on-site work, without losing efficiency or their contact with customers. Remote workers can expect to access the same VirtualPBX features in their homes as they do normally from the company office, whether they use the Web Phone on a laptop or a VoIP desk phone from a home workspace.

Employees can reach their VirtualPBX Phone Plan from any location with an internet connection. Managers can rely on routine and advanced phone system usage, such as with the features of Whisper and Barge in VirtualPBX ACD Queues Pro, to work as well in a distributed setup as it has historically in their brick-and-mortar locations.

The 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award underlines one of the greatest struggles of our time. Humanity has seen itself upended and calling for teleworking products like never before. VirtualPBX has found its place in that fray by stepping forward with its existing Dash Phone Plans – Unlimited Minutes and Unlimited Users – and reaching out to special circumstances with the new creations of Voicemail Only and Call Forwarding Plans.

TMC CEO Rich Tehrani commented that the 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors “the best and the most innovative products this industry has to offer” and commenting further that the award winners “have proven their commitment to quality and ongoing development.” VirtualPBX is always thrilled to see its products recognized in this manner and to know that its hard work is seen positively by the industry as a whole.

VirtualPBX’s commitment to its customers has always been a top priority. The accolade this time around simply happens to arrive at a time when that commitment is being tested in new ways. With the whole industry working hard to make remote working a reality for all business, the collective hope is that the test will be passed and work can return to normal as quickly as possible.

About VirtualPBX

VirtualPBX develops a powerful, affordable VoIP Phone System for businesses of all sizes. Enjoy professional features like Auto Attendant, Ring Groups, Zapier Integration, and full-featured Web Phone with every plan. Upgrade to Call Recording, External Storage, and more as needed. VirtualPBX supports office phones and personal devices in all its phone plan features. Award-winning SIP Trunking and networking services are also available from this San Jose-based business of more than 20 years market experience.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. Leading vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities.

