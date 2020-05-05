ST. LOUIS, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



“Despite the challenges and disruptions inflicted by COVID-19, Stereotaxis continues to support the patients and physicians that rely on its technology, maintain effective operations, rapidly advance strategic innovations, and protect its financial stability,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO.

“Our financial performance late in the quarter was impacted by broad-based reductions in procedure volumes as hospitals globally curtailed activity to lessen infection risk, preserve equipment, and focus their resources on battling the pandemic. This impacted revenue from disposables and temporarily disrupted the completion of certain project-specific service activities. Stereotaxis has responded to the disruptions with broad deployment of TeleRobotic support, leveraging proprietary connectivity technology to enable remote clinical and technical support of robotic electrophysiology practices.”

“While the pandemic has slowed progress on multiple Genesis purchase orders we had expected to announce at this time, we continue to see significant interest in Genesis. Over the last three weeks we hosted 51 physicians from 29 hospitals on TeleRobotic visits to remotely view and test drive the Genesis system. Progress on the two Genesis orders previously announced continues without interruption, with installations and revenue recognition expected in early summer.”

“We continue to make progress on strategic innovations and look forward to finalizing the design of Stereotaxis’ advanced robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter in the near term. We are delighted with its performance and the feedback provided by expert physicians.”

“We are addressing the financial impact of COVID-19 by reducing expenses in a manner that ensures long-term financial stability, maintains our organizational capabilities, and does not negatively impact our progress. In April we received a $2.2 million forgivable loan from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.”

2020 First Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $5.8 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year first quarter. This decrease was primarily due to broad based reductions in procedure volumes in Asia throughout the quarter and in the United States and Europe starting the second week of March. Approximately 30% of the reduced revenue was due to temporarily delayed completion of certain service activities due to travel restrictions.

Gross margin for the first quarter was $4.8 million, or 83% of revenue. Operating expenses in the quarter of $6.9 million were 11% lower than the prior year first quarter. The reduction in operating expenses was predominantly driven by timing of R&D projects and pandemic-related reductions in sales and marketing activities, partially offset by increased non-cash general and administrative expenses. Operating loss and net loss in the first quarter were ($2.1) million and ($2.0) million respectively. Negative free cash flow for the first quarter was ($2.2) million, compared to ($1.8) million in the prior year first quarter.

Cash Balance and Liquidity

At March 31, 2020, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents of $28.0 million and no debt.

Forward Looking Expectations

Given the impact of COVID-19, Stereotaxis is suspending its guidance of robust double-digit revenue growth for the year. The uncertain duration and scope of the pandemic makes it difficult at this time to reliably provide an alternative guidance. While indications point towards a gradual return to more normal procedure activity, drawing conclusions from short-term volatile data is imprudent. Stereotaxis continues to experience significant interest in the recently launched Genesis RMN® System and continues to expect a resurgence of system sales to new and existing hospital customers as the pandemic recedes. In the long-term, increased appreciation and acceptance of TeleRobotic capabilities are expected to accelerate adoption of robotics in interventional medicine.

STEREOTAXIS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue: Systems $ - $ 58,051 Disposables, service and accessories 5,509,711 6,710,759 Sublease 246,530 241,065 Total revenue 5,756,241 7,009,875 Cost of revenue: Systems 65,022 51,163 Disposables, service and accessories 639,863 1,114,360 Sublease 246,530 246,530 Total cost of revenue 951,415 1,412,053 Gross margin 4,804,826 5,597,822 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,109,170 2,959,219 Sales and marketing 2,915,424 3,309,829 General and administrative 1,832,726 1,468,160 Total operating expenses 6,857,320 7,737,208 Operating loss (2,052,494 ) (2,139,386 ) Interest income 80,963 16,566 Net loss $ (1,971,531 ) $ (2,122,820 ) Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock (343,723 ) (353,510 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,315,254 ) $ (2,476,330 ) Net loss per share attributed to common stockholder: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 69,870,040 59,196,652 Diluted 69,870,040 59,196,652







STEREOTAXIS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,024,723 $ 30,182,115 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $401,692 and $380,212 at 2020 and 2019, respectively 4,615,078 5,329,577 Inventories, net 3,170,140 1,847,530 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,390,503 1,470,922 Total current assets 37,200,444 38,830,144 Property and equipment, net 220,324 250,443 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,790,044 4,286,064 Long-term receivables 95,483 - Other assets 196,674 218,103 Total assets $ 41,502,969 $ 43,584,754 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,002,297 $ 2,099,097 Accrued liabilities 2,342,197 2,721,104 Deferred revenue 5,266,715 5,092,455 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,255,875 2,248,189 Total current liabilities 11,867,084 12,160,845 Long-term deferred revenue 510,689 554,258 Operating lease liabilities 1,585,928 2,089,537 Other liabilities 255,517 255,517 Total liabilities 14,219,218 15,060,157 Series A - Convertible preferred stock: Convertible preferred stock, Series A, par value $0.001; 22,918 and 23,110 shares outstanding at 2020 and 2019, respectively 5,709,027 5,758,190 Stockholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock, Series B, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,610,121 shares outstanding at 2020 and 2019 5,610 5,610 Common stock, par value $0.001; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 69,040,781 and 68,529,623 shares issued at 2020 and 2019, respectively 69,041 68,530 Additional paid-in capital 504,990,377 504,211,040 Treasury stock, 4,015 shares at 2020 and 2019 (205,999 ) (205,999 ) Accumulated deficit (483,284,305 ) (481,312,774 ) Total stockholders' equity 21,574,724 22,766,407 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 41,502,969 $ 43,584,754



