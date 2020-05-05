Paris, France, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invectys SA, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers, today announced the appointment of Dennis J. Purcell, life sciences industry veteran and founder of Aisling Capital LLC, as Strategic Advisor to Invectys Therapeutics.

Mr. Purcell is the founder of Aisling Capital LLC and most recently served as the Senior Managing Partner. Prior to this, Mr. Purcell served as Managing Director of the Life Sciences Investment Banking Group at Chase H&Q (formerly Hambrecht and Quist) for over five years. While at H&Q, he was directly involved in over two hundred completed transactions and supervised over $10 billion of financing and advisory assignments in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical products industries. Prior to joining H&Q, Mr. Purcell was a Managing Director in the Healthcare Group at PaineWebber, Inc.

Mr. Purcell is a well-known commentator on the industry and has been honored in the “Biotech Hall of Fame” by Genetic Engineering News. He has also been named to the Biotechnology All-Stars list by Forbes ASAP, honored as one of the top 50 Irish-American businessmen, and cited as one of the top 100 contributors to the biotechnology industry.

Mr. Purcell has served as a director of several biotechnology companies, as a member of BIO, and as a board director of L.E.K. Consulting. He currently sits on the boards of Real Endpoints, Summus Global, Inc., BioScience Managers, and Ichnos Sciences.

"We are pleased to welcome Dennis, with his highly distinguished career in the life sciences industry, as our Strategic Advisor," said Pierre Langlade Demoyen MD PhD, CEO of Invectys. “Dennis brings significant biotech-related strategic and financial expertise amassed through his experience as a highly-respected biotech investor and mentor. We look forward to his valuable contributions as we advance our lead programs, INVAC-1 and UCPVax, based on a targeted, biomarker-driven approach in cancers with telomerase mutations, as well as our HLA-G platform, a novel immune checkpoint and tumor-associated antigen.”

“Both INVAC-1 and UCPVax have demonstrated compelling efficacy in patients with refractory disease (including triple-negative breast and lung cancers) as single agents, with significant improvements in progression-free and overall survival. We look forward to advancing our programs through late stage studies in the near future,” added Dr. Langlade Demoyen.

“I'm excited to join Invectys as Strategic Advisor and look forward to collaborating with the Board and the talented leadership team,” said Mr. Purcell. “During my career in the life sciences industry, I’ve had numerous opportunities to help early-stage companies grow and advance their programs. I look forward to bringing my experience to Invectys in order to help the company advance its pipeline of promising immuno-oncology therapies, which have the potential to improve the lives of patients with cancer.”

About Invectys SA

Invectys is clinical stage immuno-oncology company spun-out of the prestigious Pasteur Institute, Paris. Since 2010, Invectys has raised $42million in private funds to develop two innovative platforms of immuno-therapy products which target “universal” tumor antigens and thus applicable to a wide range of cancers. The company’s products can be used alone or in combination with existing medications.

Contact:

Invectys SA – Pierre Langlade Demoyen

CEO contact@invectys.com

Mob +33 6 03 10 41 15