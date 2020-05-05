San Francisco, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linqia, the leading influencer marketing company, today announced the appointment of Tim Richards as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer. Based in San Francisco, Richards will spearhead revenue-generation strategies and execution as Linqia enters its growth phase.





“With extensive experience leading teams in hyper-competitive markets, we’re thrilled Tim is joining our executive team as we further expand our offerings to meet the needs of today’s digital marketplace. We’re bullish on this category and are confident influencer marketing will become an essential channel in all digital marketing programs,” said Nader Alizadeh, co-founder and CEO of Linqia. “As an advertising innovator and successful team builder at AOL, Tim’s experience disrupting the market with new ad formats will be invaluable as influencer grows and we position it as a fundamental component to larger marketing strategies.”

Richards comes from AOL/Verizon, where he served as Head of US Sales, overseeing the nationwide sales organization to drive profitable sales growth across the media companies’ platforms. While at AOL, he oversaw the rollout of new digital ad channels including online video and programmatic and grew them by partnering with the world’s largest brands and agencies.





“Having successfully built market demand for new ad channels, I’m confident that influencer marketing will be the next industry to explode,” said Tim Richards, CRO of Linqia. “Linqia is leading the influencer marketing industry as the go-to strategic partner for brands and agencies, offering a unique approach that combines cutting-edge AI technology with artful idea curation. And I’m excited to join this stellar team of industry pioneers and grow the team and the company.”





Since joining Linqia, Richards has expanded the New York office with the recent appointment of Christa Zambardino, former CRO at Advantage/ForbesBooks and VP of Sales at AOL, as Head of Sales - East to oversee the increasing interest in that region. He will be announcing further talent additions in the coming months. Richards’ day-to-day duties will include overseeing sales and brand partnerships, as well as talent development -- curating and training teams to support Linqia’s strategic position in the marketplace.





As an innovator and trendsetter in the influencer marketing space, Richards’ hire marks the next chapter for Linqia. In 2020, Business Insider named Linqia as one of the “The Hottest Influencer Marketing Agencies that Makes Deals Happens Between Major Brands and Instagram, YouTube, Tiktok and More,” signaling the company’s trajectory as influencer marketing becomes an “always-on” strategy for brands. It recently expanded beyond micro-influencers to support campaigns with all size influencers from nano to mega or celebrities, as well as new platforms including TikTok and YouTube.





To learn more about Linqia and review their recent State of the Influencer Marketing Report, which details industry trends and growth, visit https://www.linqia.com/insights/the-state-of-influencer-marketing-2020/.



About Linqia

Linqia is a leading influencer marketing company leveraging AI to deliver high-quality influencer selection and executing high performing influencer campaigns that deliver business results. Backed by the most comprehensive third-party measurement suite in the industry, Linqia measures true business impact that goes beyond engagement to measure brand perception, store visits or product sales. Linqia also delivers qualified influencer creative for use in paid, earned and owned channels. Founded in 2012, Linqia works with over 500 leading national brands, including Kimberly-Clark, McDonald’s, Nestle, Unilever, and Walmart. Linqia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Bentonville. For more information, visit https://linqia.com.

Alicia Mickelsen Linqia 9732294578 alicia.mickelsen@linqia.com