Coronaria Oy Has Gained Title to All the Shares in Silmäasema Oyj and the Shares Have Been Delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki





Silmäasema Oyj

Stock Exchange Release – Tender Offer

5 May 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EEST



Coronaria Oy (“Coronaria”) has today placed security approved by the Arbitral Tribunal and thus gained title to all the shares in Silmäasema Oyj (“Silmäasema”) in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. After the security has been placed and the title to the shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Silmäasema being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the interest payable thereon.



Upon application by Silmäasema, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) has on 23 April 2020 decided that Silmäasema shares will be delisted from the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki after Coronaria has gained title to all the shares in Silmäasema in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act. The quotation of the Silmäasema shares on Nasdaq Helsinki ceased today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.



After the delisting, Silmäasema will not be subject to the periodic reporting obligation under the Securities Market Act and will thereby not publish an interim or a half year reports or other periodic financial reporting from previous, current or future reporting periods.



SILMÄASEMA OYJ



Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs approximately 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group’s net sales were EUR 131.1 million in 2019 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 21.5 million.