Oslo, 5 May 2020 – The first Annual General Meeting of Adevinta ASA (ADE) was held on 5 May 2020 at Akersgata 55 in Oslo.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, according to the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published 29 March 2020

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached and available on www.adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

