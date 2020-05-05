VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (the “Company” or “Odyssey”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Wiklow Corporate Services’ SEDAR/SEDI filing and Whistleblower Services business and welcomes Colin Moroney as a Director, Corporate Services to the Company.



The acquisition will allow the Company to provide new and existing transfer agent clients with in-house SEDAR and SEDI filing services and Whistleblower Services. Wiklow Corporate Services is a leader in corporate services for private and public issuers in Western Canada and is known for its expertise, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

“The addition of Wiklow’s SEDAR and SEDI filing division, as well as its Whistleblower services, is a natural fit for our business,” said Dianna Reimer, Chief Strategy Office of Odyssey. “More importantly, Odyssey and Wiklow are aligned in our commitment to delivering exceptional service for our clients. We’re excited to add Colin to our team and provide these value-add services to new and existing Odyssey clients.”

“This opportunity will allow Wiklow to concentrate on its corporate secretarial services while giving Odyssey the ability to expand its already impressive array of services,” said Donna Moroney, Founder and President of Wiklow. “Having worked with Odyssey for several years in their transfer agency business, we saw firsthand their “client first” attitude and believe that they will maintain their high level of service for our clients.”

Odyssey is the only independent trust and transfer agent company in Canada with in-house filing expertise and Whistleblower services.

SEDAR and SEDI Filing Services

Odyssey will leverage Wiklow’s expertise of continuous disclosure requirements and the SEDAR and SEDI systems (including deadlines, filing processes, insider profiles and fees) for new and existing clients.

Whistleblower Service

For public issuers, National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees states that an Audit Committee is responsible for establishing a procedure for the confidential, anonymous submission by employees of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters.

Odyssey’s Whistleblower Service is designed as a simple, trusted, and cost-effective solution for issuers to meet their securities law requirements and receive reports of unethical or improper conduct.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is an independent trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and a co-agent based in Toronto (Odyssey Transfer Inc.) which provides transfer agent services to the Ontario market. It is both a CDS and DTC participant, which allows it to seamlessly process securities in both Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit: www.odysseytrust.com

For more information about this acquisition, please contact:

Dianna Reimer, CSO | E: dreimer@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-778-819-1187

Colin Moroney, Director, Corporate Services | E: cmoroney@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-778-230-4622