DALLAS, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas Based XCPCNL Business Services (OTCPK:XCPL) provides personnel to companies with essential services and/or products. The Company specializes in temporary and permanent placements, payroll processing and benefits to its clients and workers.



Regulatory Agencies of the States in which XCPCNL operate are allowing staffing companies to maintain operations to assist in staffing to companies that provide these essential services and/or products during the COVID-19 imposed shutdown. XCPCNL will continue to support the essential businesses during this time by administering on-demand, flexible workforce solutions.

The Company’s number one priority is to help essential businesses function productively through this challenging period. Having the right resources and skillsets are key parts of the solution. XCPCNL is committed to doing its part during this pandemic and making sure that the essential businesses that remain open will be able to work at their optimal level for those that need them the most.

XCPCNL’s management team has transitioned most of their employees to work from home in an effort to help combat the spread of COVID-19. During this transition, XCPCNL is still furnishing an average of 200 essential workers each day with new opportunities coming in daily.

About XCPCNL Business Services Corp. Inc.

XCPCNL’s strategy is to complete select acquisitions of traditional staffing, information technology, and consulting firms that meet XCPCNL’s valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. XCPCNL proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office.

