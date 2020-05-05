TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) (FWB:8BF) (OTC:BLFDF) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE:BIGG), to deliver stablecoin development solutions utilizing BIGG’s comprehensive suite of tools to provide trust and real-time risk mitigation for stablecoin creation.



Stablecoins are digital tokens that are designed to minimize the volatility found in many cryptocurrencies. Stablecoin values are generally pegged to fiat currencies, precious metals or other traditional asset classes. BCF has seen client interest in stablecoins increase in the past year and has been working with stablecoin projects since late 2018. Partnering with BIG will allow BCF to provide traceability and enhanced regulatory compliance for stablecoin projects.

Pursuant to BCF’s partnership with BIG, it has also entered into a 12-month referral agreement with BIG whereby BCF is entitled to receive a portion of revenue generated from clients who subscribe to BIG’s products following a referral from BCF.

“We are excited to partner with BIG to offer their traceability solutions to stablecoin clients,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF. “Stablecoins are becoming a popular form of tokenization and BIG’s products will allow us to offer a comprehensive traceability solution to increase the transparency and legitimacy of these projects.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. BIG’s commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Blockchain Foundry (CSE:BCFN) (FWB:8BF) (OTC:BLFDF) is a global blockchain consulting and development firm. BCF develops and commercializes decentralized ledger technology, custom blockchain solutions and smart contracts for enterprise clients.

