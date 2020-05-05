MCLEAN, Va., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) is excited to announce that Austan Goolsbee, former chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, and Dr. Arthur Laffer, a key member of President Ronald Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board, will join a panel on “Virus Economics” at Appian World 2020 Virtual Edition. Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian, will moderate the discussion during the May 12 opening Keynote section of the conference. Register for free at https://ap.pn/3crB7qw .



The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated unprecedented restrictions from policy makers on economic activities. In the face of intense disruption, business leaders have been seeking new ways to support their business while protecting their workforce. Following weeks of dispersed teams and severe economic impact, businesses must carefully consider their approach to overcoming the challenges and complexities of restarting business operations and returning employees to the workplace.

Mr. Goolsbee and Dr. Laffer, representing different sides of the political spectrum, will discuss the pandemic’s effect on the global economy, and they will share their perspectives on how to successfully transition back to the workplace.

Austan Goolsbee is the Robert P. Gwinn professor of Economics at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and one of the world’s leading experts on business, government and the economy. Goolsbee previously served as chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers and a member of the cabinet, as well as the chief economist for the President’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board. He is a former Fulbright Scholar and Alfred P. Sloan Fellow and he currently serves as a member of the Economic Advisory Panel to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and on the board of the Lumina Foundation. In 2009, he was voted “D.C.’s Funniest Celebrity.”

Dr. Arthur Laffer is the founder and chairman of Laffer Associates, an economic research and consulting firm, and Laffer Investments, an investment management firm. He was a member of President Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board for both of his two terms (1981-1989). He also advised Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on fiscal policy in the UK during the 1980s. Dr. Laffer’s economic acumen and influence in triggering a worldwide tax-cutting movement in the 1980s have earned him the distinction in many publications as “The Father of Supply-Side Economics.” In June 2019, Dr. Laffer was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump.

Register today for the no-cost Appian World 2020 Virtual Edition conference and the “Virus Economics: The Complexities and Impact of Returning to the Workplace” panel discussion. For more information go to www.appianworld.com .

