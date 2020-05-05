SEATTLE, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global surgical cushions market was valued at US$ 389.5 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Surgical Cushions Market:

The global surgical cushions market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and increasing number of orthopedic surgeries. For instance, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons’ (AAOS) report of March 2016 estimated that around 126.6 million people in the U.S. (one in two adults) are affected by a musculoskeletal condition.

Furthermore, according to the Major Orthopedic Surgery report of 2011, 5.3 million orthopedic surgeries were carried out in seven major countries (the U.S., Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.) in 2010 and the number is projected to increase to around 6.6 million in 2020 due to increasing geriatric population.

Key players in the market are focused on strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand their market presence. For instance, in July 2017, Cardinal Health, Inc. announced the acquisition of Medtronic's Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency business for US$ 6.1 billion. The acquisition further expanded the product portfolio of Cardinal Health’s medical segment.

Key Market Takeaways:

Moreover, healthcare sector in the emerging economies is experiencing substantial growth over the last decade, in order to improve the quality of health infrastructure and address health service capacity gaps. For instance, according to World Bank data 2013, health care expenditure in MENA is projected to reach US$ 144 billion by 2020.

Key players operating in the global surgical cushions market include OPT SURGISYSTEMS S.R.L, Trulife Inc, Birkova Products LLC, ALVO Medical, Samarit Medical AG, Surgicalory, Mediland, David Scott Company, Blue Chip Medical Product, and Clearview Healthcare Products

Market Segmentation:

Global Surgical Cushions Market, By Product Type: Positioning Protection Multi-Use Stomach Support

Global Surgical Cushions Market, By Material Type: Foam Gel Vacuum

Global Surgical Cushions Market, By End User:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics



Global Surgical Cushions Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Company Profiles

OPT SURGISYSTEMS S.R.L Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Highlights Strategies



Trulife Inc Birkova Products LLC



ALVO Medical



Samarit Medical AG Surgicalory Mediland David Scott Company Blue Chip Medical Product Clearview Healthcare Products



