MONTREAL, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 10th - Mother’s Day - Mothers Step In, Mères au front will launch a bouquet of podcasts based on interviews with six impressive personalities: activist women and mothers who are well anchored in their communities. The podcasts recount how these women have taken things into their own hands to positively influence environmental issues faced by Mothers everywhere.



The series open with a poetic prologue entitled ‘Letter to our Mothers,’ which will be released on May 10th, in English and French, at the same time as the first French podcast with Anne-Sophie Gousse-Lessard, from Réseau des femmes en environnement. The series will present six, 20 to 30 minute, interviews.

Release plateforms

Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feed/id1511019618

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6nBzd49pPLuNTgYjioP8wH

Mothers Step In website: ( https://meresaufront.org/)

Podcasts as a mobilization tool

The Mothers Step In podcast series produced by Magneto is designed to encourage Mothers from all walks of life who want to protect their children’s future to take part in concrete actions in their communities. At the heart of this grassroots movement is the belief that we cannot protect the health and security of those to whom women give life without protecting the climate and life on earth.

In the current COVID-19 context, coming together virtually around a Mothers Step In podcast is an alternative to a physical gathering claim, Mothers Step In co-founders Laure Waridel and Anaïs Barbeau Lavalette: “The climate crisis remains central as well as our call to action. We are demanding for political courage to protect the health and safety of our children and entire populations. What we are currently experiencing with the pandemic is an example of the kind of crisis that we must avoid by acting now,” they add.

The Mothers Step in podcast series, set to a tone of strength and tenderness, conviction and rigour, is an empowerment tool for mothers, women and their allies. Each of the episodes opens-up onto the future, catalysing an urgency for mothers and women to take action within their communities and providing strength to listeners.

Catherine-Eve Gadoury, journalist, columnist, and radio host for the past 15 years with Radio-Canada, Artv and Matv in Quebec City will host the series. The series’ prologue is performed by three actresses: Macha Limonchik, Natalie Fontalvo and Véronique Côté.

Mothers Step In and For Our Kids take action on May 10th!

In collaboration with For Our Kids, Mothers Step In invites mothers and grandmothers from right across the spectrum, and indeed everyone who is concerned about our children’s future, to take action by writing to our Federal Deputies on and after May 10th.

Read the letter Mother Step In to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: https://bit.ly/35AiUF1

About Mothers Step In

Mothers Step In is a decentralized movement that unites mothers and grandmothers and people from all walks who want the climate crisis addressed immediately, to protect their children and all life on Earth.

Join the movement and download the Mothers Step In toolkit: Mothersstepin.org

