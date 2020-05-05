CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today released a special COVID-19 Relief report, Leading with Purpose in Extraordinary Times. The report examines data from over 500 purpose-driven companies between March 1 and April 30, highlighting how businesses are activating their people and communities during a global crisis.
The report reveals five trends that speak loudly to the growing role of companies in driving positive social impacts beyond profits:
“How we respond to this crisis — as companies and as people — may be more significant than anything we have ever done in our lifetime,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity founder and CEO. “COVID has shown us in living color what can happen when we are not ready to address imminent existential threats. The impact of our collective action in response to this pandemic has been both heartening and perhaps a presage of things to come as we seek to address the far and near future of our global village. We are proud to see so many of our clients leading the way toward recovery.”
“We’re thrilled that Benevity released this insightful report as part of #GivingTuesdayNow,” said Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer for GivingTuesday. “On this global day of unity and giving in response to COVID-19 it’s important to note that research shows that people want multiple ways to get involved, and they look to their employers to get involved with them. Companies that can tap into the power of human connection to scale grassroots generosity will be crucial for meeting the needs of nonprofits and communities around the world. We hope this report serves as a roadmap for companies of all sizes to join the movement in their own unique ways.”
About Benevity
Benevity, Inc., a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, including online giving, matching, volunteering and community investment. Many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate purpose programs that attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to an employee base of 12 million users around the world, Benevity has processed over 4 billion dollars in donations and 23 million hours of volunteering time this year to 230,000 charities worldwide.
