SOMERSET, N.J, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced MDS Medical, LLC (MDS), a national healthcare information technology and medical billing services vendor, has signed an agreement to leverage a dedicated team for end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services through MTBC Force.



"MTBC Force provides MDS with a scalable workforce of professionals experienced in medical billing and back-office operations, which is critical to maintaining steady cash flow," said Karl Johnson, SVP of Partnerships for MTBC. "We are honored that MDS has placed their trust in our team and will begin working immediately to give MDS our full support."

Through this new partnership, MTBC Force will provide MDS with an on-demand team experienced in the software platforms that MDS delivers its RCM services on, including MTBC's CareCloud . In addition to CareCloud, MDS also supports a number of leading Electronic Health Record platforms.

MDS tailors its EHR software, IT services, and revenue cycle services to meet the unique needs of each customer – driving productivity enhancements, better and safer patient care, and strong financial performance in a value-based healthcare landscape.

"Joining forces with MTBC just made sense for our business. The cost savings were substantial, and we share the same "white glove" philosophy," said Bill Schroeder, CEO, MDS Medical. "Implementation began days after reaching an agreement, and, with the support of MTBC, we will be able to expand our RCM services while continuing to provide our customers with exceptional value."

About MDS Medical

MDS Medical is a national healthcare technology and financial services vendor for ambulatory provider groups, combining best-of-breed products with a consultative service model that facilitates improved workflow efficiencies, enhanced patient safety and satisfaction, and stronger practice financial performance. As a platinum partner of Greenway Prime Suite, and managed service organization (MSO) partner with CareCloud and athenahealth, Inc., our seasoned team of software and IT professionals offer highly consultative and full-service vendor solutions. We work with outpatient healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties: solo providers, midsize practices, and enterprise healthcare systems.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

