TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) today announces that it has filed on SEDAR its amended and restated Management’s Discussion & Analysis and interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the six months ended December 31, 2019 along with accompanying certifications.



The refilling’s have occurred following a review conducted by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) as part of the Company’s request for revocation of the cease trade order, and have been refiled to address comments received from OSC Staff and in order to improve the Company’s disclosure.

MELIOR RESOURCES INC.

Martyn Buttenshaw

Interim Chief Executive Officer

+41 41 560 9070

info@meliorresources.com

