Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 5 May 2020

Implementation of capital reduction

As advised in the company announcement of 4 March 2020 "Minutes of the annual general meeting on 4 March 2020", it was decided at the bank's annual general meeting to reduce the bank´s share capital by nom. DKK 433,475 by cancellation of 433,475 own shares.

The deadline of the statutory notice to the bank’s creditors has expired with no claims being reported, and final registration of the capital reduction has been made with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital reduction, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S' nominal share capital is DKK 29,228,321 in 29,228,321 shares. The total maximum number of voting rights is 29,228,321.





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment