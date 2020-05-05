Fort Myers, Fla., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of oncology treatment in community-based settings, recently launched a new digital resource to help physicians and leaders in community oncology understand and adapt to continued changes in healthcare. Community oncologists are challenged with improving patient care at a lower cost while facing more pressures than ever to keep practice doors open and stay competitive in the current healthcare environment. The blog is designed to inform and inspire collaboration among those actively involved in the care continuum for cancer patients.

“The pace of innovation in drug therapy, medical technology and in practice approaches can be a challenge to keep up with,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “As we move towards value-based care, practices need to consider how to position themselves for competitive advantage – failure to embrace new approaches or discuss their value risks vulnerability as convergence continues to accelerate.”

The new blog, AONcology.com/Blog, will deliver a variety of topics such as telehealth, reimbursement, clinical research, and other topics that encompass the ability to successfully operate an oncology practice. THE AON blog is being authored by senior leadership and physicians on valuable articles with best practices and relevant clinical and operational insights. Community oncologists and practice management can use the site to explore emerging trends, gain insight from expert analysis, stay up to date on relevant news, and learn about new challenges and opportunities.

Of the organization’s recent announcement, AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added, “Today’s community oncologists are challenged with navigating a rapidly changing environment. At AON, we’re committed to supporting those physicians to elevate community oncology and ensure patients have access to exceptional cancer care, close to home.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 77 physicians and 46 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 12 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

