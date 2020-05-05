NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and content distributor, is pleased to announce the launch of NetworkWire (“NW”) as part of its continued commitment to expand available options that deliver mass exposure with targeted distribution.

NetworkWire is a game-changer for companies that wish to expand the visibility of their announcements by combining traditional wire-grade press release dissemination with expert press release enhancement services, follow-up article syndication via a network of more than 5,000 downstream partners , multi-brand social media distribution, and assistance from a helpful team of experts. Through this unprecedented cocktail of services, NetworkWire effectively helps public and private companies maximize the reach of their corporate messaging.

NetworkWire was created and carefully designed to amplify IBN’s powerful suite of existing solutions, which includes a robust content syndication network of downstream publishers, such as USA Today, MarketWatch, Apple News, International Business Times and thousands more; social media coverage via 40+ investor-oriented brands, which collectively have 1+ million followers; IBN’s popular Brand Awareness Distribution (“BAD”) program, which includes professionally crafted ticker-tagged editorials and multi-day brand awareness amplification campaigns; and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters to deliver a continuous flow of insights to a captive audience.

“In just the last fourteen years, IBN has helped more than five hundred clients raise their visibility via direct-reach strategies. In each of the industries we’ve worked in, we discovered a consistent need for professional in-house writers and editors to craft and fine-tune press releases as well as ongoing content to go out between announcements,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “NetworkWire fills both of these needs in an impressive way, providing white-glove service that goes far beyond the normal offerings of a newswire. Together with the other solutions and channels provided by IBN, our team can ensure every company’s messaging reaches the right audiences on an ongoing basis.”

All releases processed through NetworkWire for U.S. or Canada distribution include an unlimited word count, and NetworkWire offers a full range of international press release options, ranging from a single U.S. state to global coverage with translation into 12 languages. Additionally, IBN is proud to offer the innovative option of AudioPressReleases, which NetworkWire pioneered as a means of further extending the reach of news releases by placing them in front of an entirely new audience in an audio format.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These The distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire (“NW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

