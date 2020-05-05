MIAMI, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biosciences, Inc., (CBDX) (“Curative”) announced today the launch of its new line of Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Softgels. Curative’s pharmaceutical grade hemp-derived CBD Softgels contain 10mg and 25mg per softgel and will be offered in bottles containing 300mg, 600mg, 750mg, and 1,500mg of CBD.



Curative’s CBD Oil Softgels are whole-plant extracts containing a full-spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. The product benefits include:

Zero THC

Fully Absorbable

Optimum Bioavailability

Full-Spectrum Cannabinoids

GMP/NSF Manufactured

Lab-tested for Quality and Purity

Made in the USA

The introduction of this new of line CBD Oil Softgels allows Curative Biosciences to meet the growing demand for CBD oil products in the United States, Canada and 60+ other countries. BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research estimates the Cannabidiol (CBD) market will experience 49% compounded annual growth between 2018 to 2024 and grow to over $20 billion annual sales.

“Curative’s CBD Softgels are created with a patent-pending water-soluble formulation of CBD and proprietary blend of phytocannabinoids and naturally present terpenes. Our CBD oil products are made in the USA from naturally developed genetic strains of US grown Phytocannabinoid-Rich industrial hemp to provide our health-conscious customers a safe and regulated product,” stated Katherine West, Curative’s Chief Operating Officer.

Hemp-derived CBD has been shown to be effective in supporting a wide range of medical conditions, including sleep disorders, anxiety, arthritic and muscular discomfort, high blood pressure, and various skin conditions. Curative’s CBD products can be viewed at Curative’s website https://curativebio.com .



Investor Relations

investors@curativebiosciences.com

FDA DISCLAIMER

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Curative Biosciences, Inc.

Curative Biosciences (CBDX), is creating a new category in the health industry by translating advances in science and technology into effective, scientifically sound health products available to people in their everyday lives. We are developing a portfolio of products with compelling compounds found in nature that offer an opportunity for our customers to proactively support their health. The company’s website is https://curativebio.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.