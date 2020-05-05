THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS (AS DEFINED BELOW).

Date: 5 May 2020

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “Issuer”)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF PRODUCT NAME CHANGE

WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 5x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “ETP Securities”)

ISIN: IE00BYNXPJ70

This notice relates to the ETP Securities issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme and its base prospectus dated 3 September 2019 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the Base Prospectus.

Product name change

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th May 2020, the Issuer and the Trustee entered into a supplemental trust deed (the “Supplemental Trust Deed”) to amend the terms of the Trust Deed to reflect the change in name of the ETP Securities from WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 5x Daily Leveraged to WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 5x Daily Short (the “Name Change”). The ISIN of the ETP Security remains unchanged.

The Name Change will take effect as of the date of the Supplemental Trust Deed.

This notice is given for and on behalf of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company.

For further information, please contact: info@wisdomtree.com