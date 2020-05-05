OTTAWA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA continues to take action, implementing the best preventative measures possible to ensure the continuity and safety of Canada’s air navigation system throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
As part of this response, air navigation services will be temporarily suspended overnight at 18 air traffic service facilities, including air traffic control towers and flight service stations, and locations which receive remote airport advisory services. Transport Canada has approved these temporary changes to levels of service, which will be in effect for a period of 120 days, subject to prevailing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aircraft will continue to be able to land and depart the affected airports. Affected airports will remain open and aircraft will continue to be able to land and depart. For every site where overnight ATS service will be temporarily suspended, the following enhanced services will be available:
The temporary level of service change will allow NAV CANADA to implement flexible staffing, reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for our operational units. These new measures greatly reduce the likelihood of a full unit closure and keep operators and the flying public safe through continued delivery of essential air navigation services.
Quick Facts
|Airport
|ATC Services
|FSS Services
|Fort Nelson BC (CYYE)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Port Hardy BC (CYZT)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Prince Albert (Glass Field) SK (CYPA)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Cranbrook BC (CYXC)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Penticton BC (CYYF)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Terrace BC (CYXT)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Red Deer Regional AB (CYQF)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Fort St. John BC (CYXJ)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Kamloops BC (CYKA)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Deer Lake NL (CYDF)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Charlottetown PE (CYYG)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|Saint John NB (CYSJ)
|FSS (2200-0600) lcl
|St. Anthony NL (CYAY)
|RAAS (2200-0600) lcl - CYDF
|Sandspit BC (CYZP)
|RAAS (2200-0600) lcl - CYXT
|Sydney/J.A. Douglas McCurdy NS (CYQY)
|RAAS (2200-0600) lcl - CYYG
|Kelowna BC (CYLW)
|TWR (2200-2330) lcl
|RAAS (2330-0600) lcl - CYYF
|Victoria Intl BC (CYYJ)
|TWR (2200-0100) lcl
|RAAS (0100-0600) lcl - CYKA
|Abbotsford BC (CYXX)
|TWR (2200-0000) lcl
|RAAS (0000-0600) lcl - CYXC
