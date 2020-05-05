Seattle, Wash., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, Girls’ Voices at Home, a newly launched program of the national nonprofit GreaterGood.org, announces the “Thank Your Teacher” challenge to provide students across the globe the opportunity to thank educators that have inspired them during the COVID-19 pandemic. This challenge is one of many to be launched through the platform, each providing scholarship or prize opportunities for participants.

“Now, more than ever, our teachers have gone above and beyond the call of duty, contributing to the remote education of their students during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org “Girls’ Voices at Home is providing students worldwide a platform to share their gratitude for their educators that have inspired them during this difficult time.”

GreaterGood.org launched Girls’ Voices at Home, a public version of its Girls’ Voices media training program, aimed at providing much needed connectivity for girls isolated at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The “Thank Your Teacher” challenge invites students, ages 13-24, to record a selfie video or upload an edited clip that answers the question: What teacher has inspired you most, and why?

Since, teachers take many forms, any employee of an educational institution or program qualifies for the “Thank Your Teacher” challenge, including a classroom teacher, an administrator, or an after-school program director. Participants of the “Thank Your Teacher” challenge have the opportunity to win a $1,000 prize for the teacher they nominate and a $100 Visa gift card for themselves.

The site provides tips and lessons to improve photography, video, and storytelling skills, while offering an outlet for self-affirming creative expression via ongoing challenges.

Video submissions will be accepted and can be viewed at girlsvoicesathome.org starting on May 4 through May 24 at 11:59 p.m. /PST to qualify.

