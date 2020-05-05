On Tuesday May 5, 2020 the shareholders of Westpay held their Annual General Meeting at Scandic Infracity in Upplands Väsby. Below follows a summary of the key decisions taken at the meeting.

Summary of decisions:

The annual report and the audit report were presented and adopted.

The meeting resolved to allocate the profit for the year in accordance with the board of directors’ proposal, entailing the profit for the year to be carried forward and not to pay dividends.

The annual general meeting discharged the members of the board and the CEO from liability.

The annual general meeting decided a total remuneration to the board of directors of SEK 370,000 (last year SEK 320,000), to be distributed to the chairman SEK 120,000 (last year SEK 120,000) and members not employed by the company by SEK 50,000 (last year SEK 50,000).

The fee for the audit company was determined to be paid according to a reasonable cost statement.

At the annual general meeting it was decided to re-elect Christina Detlefsen as chairman of the board. Malte Roggentin, Jörgen Nordlund, Päivö Eerola and Jan Lundblad were re-elected as members of the board. Per Anders Wärn were newly elected as member of the board.

The meeting re-elected KPMG AB as auditors. Helena Arvidsson Älgne, authorised public accountant, will act as auditor in charge.

As proposed by the Board of Directors. The Board was authorized to decide on a new issue of shares, in the event of an acquisition of a company or business.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Lars Levin, CFO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-8 966 404

Email: lars.levin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

