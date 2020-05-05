TAMPA, Fla., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger West (www.rogerwest.com), an award-winning marketing agency based in Tampa, today announced the promotion of Jared Cordes to Vice President of Client Services. Cordes, who joined Roger West in 2017, most recently served as Director of Accounts. In his new role, Cordes will oversee the agency’s account management team and will have responsibility for ensuring exceptional service delivery, client success and satisfaction across all accounts.



“Jared has done an outstanding job of growing and managing client accounts for Roger West, and we are excited to elevate his position within the agency,” says Mike Westafer, CEO and founder of Roger West.

“Jared’s relentless focus on customer service and commitment to partnering with our clients to achieve their strategic marketing goals will continue to play a key role in Roger West’s future growth and success,” says Westafer.

Cordes has more than 15 years of experience managing large scale accounts. Prior to a career in marketing, he served as a congressional press secretary and communications director.

About Roger West

Roger West , founded in 2007, is an award-winning, digital marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The digital marketing agency meets at the intersection of creative and code, delivering innovative web and marketing solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes. In 2019, the agency was listed as a top digital agency by DesignRush and Best Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Roger West offers a full suite of services ranging from paid media advertising, website development, creative services, digital marketing and more. For more information on Roger West, visit www.rogerwest.com .

Contact Information:

Roger West Creative

Natalie Lane, CMO

(813) 350-0089 ext. 117



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9e916d9-0fc5-4834-8d49-1e415c06410c