SEATTLE, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anastrozole tablets market is estimated to be valued at US$ 347.7 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2019-2027).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anastrozole Tablets Market:
The global anastrozole tablets market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing prevalence of breast cancer in women. For instance, according to the report of GLOBOCAN, breast cancer is the most common female cancer worldwide. Global burden of breast cancer will increase to over 2 million new cases/year by 2030. Further, according to the U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics, in 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.
Some new players in the anastrozole tablets in the market are acquiring already established products from prominent players, which is expected to highly contribute to the anastrozole tablets market growth. For instance, in January 2019, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that they have acquired the new drug applications (NDAs) and U.S. rights to market ATACAND (candesartan cilexetil), ATACAND HCT (candesartan cilexetil-hydrochlorothiazide), ARIMIDEX (anastrozole) and CASODEX (bicalutamide) from AstraZeneca for US $46.5 million in cash, royalties, and sales-based milestones. AstraZeneca will continue to market and supply ATACAND, ATACAND HCT, ARIMIDEX, and CASODEX outside of the U.S. The acquired assets include the NDAs for all four products and a license to their trademarks.
Key Market Takeaways:
Key players operating in the global anastrozole tablets market include—
AstraZeneca Plc, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Fresenius Kabi, Accord Healthcare Ltd., Mylan N.V., Cipla Ltd., Apotex Inc., Zhejiang Hisun, Chongqing Huapont Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Wansheng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group.
Market Segmentation:
