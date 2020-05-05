WASHINGTON, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Group on Health has announced the addition of three corporate human resource executives to its board of directors: Tammy Yee of American Express, Jon Fliss of The Boeing Company, and Pascale Thomas of Thermo Fisher Scientific. The appointments are effective immediately. Business Group on Health is a non-profit organization of over 440 large employers and industry partners across the U.S. and globally, dedicated to finding innovative solutions to critical health, well-being and workforce strategy issues.



"We are thrilled to have these three experienced and successful leaders join our Board,” said Ellen Kelsay, President and CEO, Business Group on Health. “They are all progressive thinkers and will be tremendous assets to the Board, Business Group on Health and our members. We look forward to their many contributions.”

Tammy Yee is vice president, global benefits at American Express with responsibility for the strategy and design of health, financial wellness, work-life and retirement benefits. She also oversees mobility, the outplacement program, and total rewards communications. Prior to joining American Express in 2007, Ms. Yee was director of company sponsored benefits at Winged Keel Group, Inc. Ms. Yee participates in several industry organizations and councils.

Jon Fliss is the vice president of Total Rewards at The Boeing Company where he is responsible for employee and executive compensation, benefits, incentive pay, well-being and recognition. Before joining Boeing in late 2016, Fliss served as senior vice president of compensation & benefits for CVS Health where he was responsible for governance, strategy, design and execution of all total rewards programs. He has also held leadership HR positions at Textron and Sears, Roebuck and Co.

Pascale Thomas is vice president, global benefits & mobility at Thermo Fisher Scientific. She has more than 25 years of experience in developing evidence-based solutions to meet the objectives of Fortune 500 multinationals. Her professional career includes executive-level benefits and total rewards roles at various high performing global corporations including Verizon Communications, Unilever, Becton Dickinson, Hearst, and Newell Brands.

“On behalf of our board of directors, we welcome Tammy, Jon and Pascale and look forward to their valuable insights and contributions we know they will make as directors,” said Jim Huffman, Chairman of the Board of Business Group on Health.

About Business Group on Health®



Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 74 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org .

