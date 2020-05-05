NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lessonface, the digital platform for live music lessons that brings together highly qualified music teachers and professional musicians from around the world with aspiring music students of all ages, today announced the company is expanding its class roster yet again. Lessonface is offering exciting new classes, bringing its weekly live online music and language class total to 50, featuring renowned musicians and educators hailing from not only the United States, but also from India, Colombia, Guatemala, and beyond. Many of the all-ages classes are completely free, though enrollment is limited. To register please visit www.lessonface.com.
Lessonface connects students with music instructors based on skill, level, availability and class pricing for instruments including the piano, violin, guitar, voice, trumpet, banjo, ukulele, harmonica and more. In addition to live, online 1:1 lessons and group classes, which Lessonface has been offering for more than seven years, the company recently launched its new Group Online (GO) class format, where students of all ages can find weekly group classes with sliding scale enrollment, starting at free.
“For more than seven years we’ve been building our collaborative platform for music education online, providing lessons, classes, recitals, and open mics for students of over 80 instruments,” said Claire Cunningham, Founder and CEO at Lessonface. “Last fall we added language lessons and classes, and this new set of classes we announced today are a unique amalgamation of the two schools of music and language, with a concentration of courses with some neighbors to the south, in Spanish and Latin American language and music. Though we may not be physically traveling right away, we can journey for an hour, see the faces, and interact with teachers and artists, whether they're in Fargo, NYC, Bogotá, or Seville."
Starting on May 9, the following new live online group music classes will be offered:
All you need to get started on Lessonface is a computer or tablet with a webcam and reliable Internet access. Sign up for a class or private lesson by May 9th, and take $10 off with the coupon code “MUSICALINTERLUDE” - one use per new student. To learn more about Lessonface, including viewing reviews, pricing and availability, please visit https://www.lessonface.com/.
Lessonface, founded in 2013, and re-incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation in early 2020, is dedicated to connecting students with great teachers for live online music and language lessons and classes. At Lessonface, students work with inspiring teachers to gain knowledge and build skills, growing their understanding of the world and agility expressing themselves in it. We measure our success based on students achieving their goals, while treating our teachers equitably, and being economically sustainable in our operations. For more information please visit www.lessonface.com and follow Lessonface on our social channels – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
