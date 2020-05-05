NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lessonface , the digital platform for live music lessons that brings together highly qualified music teachers and professional musicians from around the world with aspiring music students of all ages, today announced the company is expanding its class roster yet again. Lessonface is offering exciting new classes, bringing its weekly live online music and language class total to 50, featuring renowned musicians and educators hailing from not only the United States, but also from India, Colombia, Guatemala, and beyond. Many of the all-ages classes are completely free, though enrollment is limited. To register please visit www.lessonface.com .



Lessonface connects students with music instructors based on skill, level, availability and class pricing for instruments including the piano, violin, guitar, voice, trumpet, banjo, ukulele, harmonica and more. In addition to live, online 1:1 lessons and group classes, which Lessonface has been offering for more than seven years, the company recently launched its new Group Online (GO) class format, where students of all ages can find weekly group classes with sliding scale enrollment, starting at free.

“For more than seven years we’ve been building our collaborative platform for music education online, providing lessons, classes, recitals, and open mics for students of over 80 instruments,” said Claire Cunningham, Founder and CEO at Lessonface. “Last fall we added language lessons and classes, and this new set of classes we announced today are a unique amalgamation of the two schools of music and language, with a concentration of courses with some neighbors to the south, in Spanish and Latin American language and music. Though we may not be physically traveling right away, we can journey for an hour, see the faces, and interact with teachers and artists, whether they're in Fargo, NYC, Bogotá, or Seville."

Starting on May 9, the following new live online group music classes will be offered:

Beginner Guitar for All Ages with Steve Stine - Steve Stine is widely considered one of the greatest guitar teachers on the internet. Based in Fargo, North Dakota, Steve has toured and recorded with many notable bands and artists, and has taught literally hundreds of thousands of guitar students worldwide. Join Steve on Saturday, May 16 and May 23 at 2pm ET.

- Steve Stine is widely considered one of the greatest guitar teachers on the internet. Based in Fargo, North Dakota, Steve has toured and recorded with many notable bands and artists, and has taught literally hundreds of thousands of guitar students worldwide. Join Steve on Saturday, May 16 and May 23 at 2pm ET. Beatboxing with Kaila Mullady - in this free class for ages 8 -15, World Champion Beatboxer Kaila Mullady will teach you how to become a human instrument. No matter what your skill level is she will help you turn yourself into a drum kit, DJ and human instrument in no time. Practice songwriting, music theory and drumming without the need of any music gear. All students need to bring to the class is themselves. Join Kaila on Saturday, May 9 at 2pm ET.

- in this free class for ages 8 -15, World Champion Beatboxer Kaila Mullady will teach you how to become a human instrument. No matter what your skill level is she will help you turn yourself into a drum kit, DJ and human instrument in no time. Practice songwriting, music theory and drumming without the need of any music gear. All students need to bring to the class is themselves. Join Kaila on Saturday, May 9 at 2pm ET. A Journey through the Land of 1000 Rhythms with Gregorio Uribe – Colombian music for the whole family. Gregorio Uribe is a singer-songwriter and accordionist who has presented his music with the same passion and tenacity at Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden as he has in the streets of Tierra del Fuego or the patios of Montes de María. He has also collaborated and shared the stage with Latin music stars such as Rubén Blades and Carlos Vives, jazz icons like Paquito D’Rivera, and masters of ancestral Colombian music such as Martina Camargo and Diego Obregón. Join Gregorio for a free class for the entire family.

– Colombian music for the whole family. Gregorio Uribe is a singer-songwriter and accordionist who has presented his music with the same passion and tenacity at Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden as he has in the streets of Tierra del Fuego or the patios of Montes de María. He has also collaborated and shared the stage with Latin music stars such as Rubén Blades and Carlos Vives, jazz icons like Paquito D’Rivera, and masters of ancestral Colombian music such as Martina Camargo and Diego Obregón. Join Gregorio for a free class for the entire family. Learn Spanish through Music with Solange Prat - free class for ages 1-6. Solange Prat, originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, currently resides in Bogota, Colombia. While previously living in NYC, she taught kids as young as six months through six years in Spanish language through music. Over the past ten years she has also taught vocal technique to adults independently and at the university level. She just released her single "Doce Años", featuring the Latin Grammy nominees Flor de Toloache (Mariachi femenino) and produced by Felipe Fournier. Join Solange for a free class.

- free class for ages 1-6. Solange Prat, originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, currently resides in Bogota, Colombia. While previously living in NYC, she taught kids as young as six months through six years in Spanish language through music. Over the past ten years she has also taught vocal technique to adults independently and at the university level. She just released her single "Doce Años", featuring the Latin Grammy nominees Flor de Toloache (Mariachi femenino) and produced by Felipe Fournier. Join Solange for a free class. Indian Violin with Kala Ramnath - Maestro Kala Ramnath with her ‘Singing Violin’ stands among the world’s finest, most inspirational instrumentalists. Her playing has been featured on the Grammy-nominated Miles from India project, compositions of hers have appeared on the Grammy-winning album In 27 Pieces and the Kronos Quartet’s 50 For The Future. Join Kala for a class; sliding scale enrollments, starting at free.

- Maestro Kala Ramnath with her ‘Singing Violin’ stands among the world’s finest, most inspirational instrumentalists. Her playing has been featured on the Grammy-nominated Miles from India project, compositions of hers have appeared on the Grammy-winning album In 27 Pieces and the Kronos Quartet’s 50 For The Future. Join Kala for a class; sliding scale enrollments, starting at free. Plus over 40 other live weekly classes , or 1:1 private lessons with the 1,000 curated teacher roster at Lessonface.com.

Pricing and Availability:

All you need to get started on Lessonface is a computer or tablet with a webcam and reliable Internet access. Sign up for a class or private lesson by May 9th, and take $10 off with the coupon code “MUSICALINTERLUDE” - one use per new student. To learn more about Lessonface, including viewing reviews, pricing and availability, please visit https://www.lessonface.com/ .

About Lessonface:

Lessonface, founded in 2013, and re-incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation in early 2020 , is dedicated to connecting students with great teachers for live online music and language lessons and classes. At Lessonface, students work with inspiring teachers to gain knowledge and build skills, growing their understanding of the world and agility expressing themselves in it. We measure our success based on students achieving their goals, while treating our teachers equitably, and being economically sustainable in our operations. For more information please visit www.lessonface.com and follow Lessonface on our social channels – YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

