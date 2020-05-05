Today, on 5 March 2020, the Supervisory Board of Inbank AS have confirmed the renewal of the appointment of Piret Paulus as a Member of the Management Board of Inbank AS for the next three years.

Piret Paulus, with long-term experience in the financial sector, has been the company's Head of Business Development and board member since 2016. In addition, she is a Member of the Management Board of SIA Inbank Latvia, a company belonging to the Inbank consolidation group.

