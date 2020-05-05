New York, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Protein Stability Analysis market is forecast to reach USD 2.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The continuous growth of the pharmaceutical sector and increasing investment in R&D activities for the development of new drugs are some of the mentionable factors contributing to the growth of the market. There has been a constant increase in in-vitro protein studies that primarily focuses on the creation of an environment in which protein samples can stably retain innate conformations. Herein protein stability is vital for storage, purifying and expressing protein, which is needed for functional studies using recombinant and native proteins. Thus, the increasing availability of funds from private and public organizations and associated in vitro protein studies also contribute to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.



The COVID-19 Impact: In the case of COVID-19 motif, KRSFIEDLLFNKV occurs in the spike glycoprotein. It is responsible for the binding of previous SARS coronaviruses to lung cells and its activation of the spike protein by proteolytic cleavage. These understanding associated with peptide KRSFIEDLLFNKV and spike protein plays a pivotal role in understanding the nature of the disease. These data remain of special interest and conserved across coronaviruses. The knowledge associated with spike protein, other proteins and other sites of the virus could only be possible due to the protein analysis which would in turn help in emerging the solutions and medications for the disease. The COVID-19 pandemic and continuous effort of various pharmaceutical companies on developing medication and outsourcing these initiatives to various contract research organizations would further contribute to the growth rate witnessed by the market.

However, one of the mentionable challenges for the growth of the market players amidst this epidemic is supply chain management. As an instance, in China when the pandemic reached the zenith, the transportation was to a halt that resulted in breaking the supply chain for these products. The main reason for such disruption is not because companies are not manufacturing, but it was because the mobility of components from one part of the nation to another was becoming a challenge. Thus, such disruption in the supply chain may hinder the growth of the market.





In context to Product Type, the Instrument segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 13.1% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Instrument segment is attributed to continuous development of the design of these instruments and associated enhanced productivity during biopharmaceutical development and discovery that helps in generating reproducible, reliable and high quality protein denaturation data. Furthermore, in laboratories, an increase in demand for high-throughput systems can be observed which is also contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to Technique, the Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 13.3% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) segment is attributed to its ease in performance, effectiveness in analyzing protein quantities and scope of performing the technique with tryptophan fluorescence and intrinsic tyrosine which is resulting in its growing popularity.

In regards to End-user, the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies segment occupied the largest market share of more than 45.0% in 2019, which is projected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period. The market share held by the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies segment is attributed to increasing focus of these sectors on drug discovery which is resulting in elevating demand for this protein analysis in the operation of these companies. Herein, the COVID-19 outbreak and associated increased emphasis on developing the required drug is also resulting in its increasing use in the functioning of these companies.

In September 2016, NanoTemper Technologies had introduced new software packages for advanced protein stability testing. This new software packages provides with one-click assay routines for advanced experiments to the users.

In April 2016, Unchained Labs had launched the first all-in-one biologics stability platform UNcle. The stability platform combines dynamic light scattering for protein sizing with label-free fluorescence along with static light scattering to measure thermal stability.

Key participants include Enzo Biochem Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, NanoTemper, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., Unchained Labs and SETARAM Instrumentation.

In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and QIAGEN N.V. announced that managing board and board of directors of QIAGEN N.V. have approved the acquisition of the company by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for €39 per share in cash. With the help of the acquisition, the company would be able to expand the portfolio for specialty diagnostics and enhance prominent life sciences offerings.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Protein Stability Analysis market on the basis of Technique, Product Type, End-user, and region:

Technique

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables and Accessorie

Reagents and Assay Kits

Software & services

Instruments

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



