New York, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Protein Stability Analysis market is forecast to reach USD 2.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The continuous growth of the pharmaceutical sector and increasing investment in R&D activities for the development of new drugs are some of the mentionable factors contributing to the growth of the market. There has been a constant increase in in-vitro protein studies that primarily focuses on the creation of an environment in which protein samples can stably retain innate conformations. Herein protein stability is vital for storage, purifying and expressing protein, which is needed for functional studies using recombinant and native proteins. Thus, the increasing availability of funds from private and public organizations and associated in vitro protein studies also contribute to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.
The COVID-19 Impact: In the case of COVID-19 motif, KRSFIEDLLFNKV occurs in the spike glycoprotein. It is responsible for the binding of previous SARS coronaviruses to lung cells and its activation of the spike protein by proteolytic cleavage. These understanding associated with peptide KRSFIEDLLFNKV and spike protein plays a pivotal role in understanding the nature of the disease. These data remain of special interest and conserved across coronaviruses. The knowledge associated with spike protein, other proteins and other sites of the virus could only be possible due to the protein analysis which would in turn help in emerging the solutions and medications for the disease. The COVID-19 pandemic and continuous effort of various pharmaceutical companies on developing medication and outsourcing these initiatives to various contract research organizations would further contribute to the growth rate witnessed by the market.
However, one of the mentionable challenges for the growth of the market players amidst this epidemic is supply chain management. As an instance, in China when the pandemic reached the zenith, the transportation was to a halt that resulted in breaking the supply chain for these products. The main reason for such disruption is not because companies are not manufacturing, but it was because the mobility of components from one part of the nation to another was becoming a challenge. Thus, such disruption in the supply chain may hinder the growth of the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Protein Stability Analysis market on the basis of Technique, Product Type, End-user, and region:
Technique
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
