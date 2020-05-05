SEATTLE, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global sarcoma biopsy market was valued at US$ 192.55 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Sarcoma Biopsy Market:

The global sarcoma biopsy market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing regulatory approval for biopsy devices. For instance, in 2018, TransMed7, LLC received the U.S. FDA 510(k) application approval for its SpeedBird platform of soft tissue biopsy devices. The SpeedBird platform is based on TransMed7’s patented Zero5TM work element composed of a fused, single element constructed from 3 hypotubes and forming rotating twin cutter blades.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of osteosarcoma is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, 2020, about 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed in the U.S. each year, with about half of these occurs in children and teenagers. According to American Cancer Society estimates, the incidence of synovial sarcoma in the U.S. for 2018 is expected to be 13,040 patients out of which 7,370 in males and 5,670 in females.

Key players in the market are also focused on technological advancements in the biopsy field. For instance, in 2017, Strand Gene Word launched liquid biopsy tests for cancer.

Key Market Takeaways:

Technologically advanced biopsy guidance systems such as vacuum assisted guns are gaining popularity among patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, rising prevalence of cancer is further expected to boost growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2016, liposarcoma is the most common type of sarcomas (cancer of soft tissue) and is classified as a rare disease, which accounts for around 17-20% of all the cases (2.5 per Mn population) of sarcoma.

Moreover, health care sector in the emerging economies is experiencing substantial growth over last decade, in order to improve the quality of health infrastructure and address health service capacity gaps, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Bank data 2013, health care expenditure in MENA is estimated to reach US$ 144 billion by 2020.

Key players operating in the global sarcoma biopsy market include—

C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Argon Medical Devices, InVivo Therapeutics Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, UROMED, and Sterylab

Market Segmentation:

Global Sarcoma Biopsy Market, By Product Type: Reusable Devices Disposable Devices

Global Sarcoma Biopsy Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers

Global Sarcoma Biopsy Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



