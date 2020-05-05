FOLSOM, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce CSE Insurance Group (CSE) has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to expand the company’s payment capabilities and modernize the customer experience.



Founded in 1949, CSE is a multi-line provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance with a focus on the needs of public employees, including educators, government workers, law enforcement, firefighters, and military personnel, in addition to serving the general public. A subsidiary of France-based global insurer, Covéa, CSE is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, and is upgrading its inbound and outbound payments platform as part of an enterprise initiative to innovate and enhance customer engagement.

"At CSE, we're committed to providing exceptional service in every interaction we have with our customers, and that includes optimizing payments and communications with accessible, user-friendly technology," said Marcus Linden, president and CEO of CSE. "With the new digital payments platform, not only will we be able to modernize the customer experience for both premiums and claims payments, we’ll be able to expand the ways we engage our policyholders throughout the process."

One Inc’s insurance-specific focus was an important consideration for CSE when selecting a payments partner, as was compatibility with the company’s core system, Guidewire InsuranceNow. CSE had initially sought an inbound payments provider, with plans to digitize the company’s outbound payments in the next fiscal year. However, the full-stack option offered by the One Inc Digital Payments Platform allowed CSE to implement both inbound and outbound payments solutions at one time, with one provider.

"Our platform will enable CSE to provide a consistent, intuitive user experience across premiums and claims payments, with multiple opportunities for customer engagement," said Christopher W. Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. "They will also be able to leverage the platform’s comprehensive reporting and reconciliation capabilities to streamline operations, which will help them reduce costs and save valuable time. We look forward to a long partnership with the CSE team, continuing to collaborate and innovate as we move ahead.”

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About CSE Insurance Group

Since 1949, CSE Insurance Group has served the people who serve the people by providing top quality property and casualty insurance for teachers and other educators, firefighters, law enforcement personnel, and other government and civil service employees at affordable rates. CSE Insurance has also offered its products and services to the general public for more than two decades. With a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) by insurance industry analyst A. M. Best, CSE Insurance offers a wide range of insurance products, including auto, home, and landlord. CSE Insurance products are sold through independent insurance agents in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah. For more information, please visit cseinsurance.com .