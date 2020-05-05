Tilton, NH, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Tilton School, we recognize the unique challenges facing many families of international boarding school students, and we want to help. Tilton School is offering on-campus summer housing in the beautiful and serene Lakes Region of New Hampshire to international students in grades 9 through 12 and those entering a postgraduate year—from any school—who need a place to stay until school resumes in the fall.

The start of the Summer Stay program takes into account the New Hampshire stay-at-home order and state reopening plans. Please contact Alexandra Molloy Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications at Tilton School for more information.

View program details >

Alexandra Molloy Tilton School 6032861741 amolloy@tiltonschool.org