StrongPoint ASA has today bought 9.849 own shares. The price for the shares was NOK 10,6061. New holding is 18.578 shares, 0,0 % of the outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in accordance with the stock exchange notice issued on 4 May 2020 regarding buy-back of up to 100 000 shares.

StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint is also a leader in IBNS solutions for Cash-In-Transit (Cash Security), and Labels for customers in Norway and Sweden. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 520 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).

