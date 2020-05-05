|GOFORE PLC
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|5.5.2020
|GOFORE PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.5.2020
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|5.5.2020
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|GOFORE
|Amount
|44
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|7.1000
|EUR
|Total cost
|312.40
|EUR
|Gofore Plc now holds a total of 9 947 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 5.5.2020
|On behalf of Gofore Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For more information, please contact:
|Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc
|tel. +358 40 715 3660
|teppo.talvinko@gofore.com
|www.gofore.com
