SOGECLAIR
Business corporation with a capital of 3 098 035 Euros
Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law (“Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority (‘“Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)

DATETotal number of shares in the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
30 April 20203,098,035Total voting rights - brut: 5,050,015
  Total voting rights - net*: 4,909,554

* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares –  shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)

Attachment