-- JLO, Eugenio Derbez, Wilmer Valderamma, others will join broadcast to support America’s farmworkers --



-- P&G increases their Champion Level Support to $500,000 --

-- Telemundo joins as livestream viewing partner; Pepsi and WW join as Impact Partner Supporters --

MIAMI, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marc Anthony. Maná. Gloria Trevi. Los Tigres del Norte. Gloria Estefan. Ivy Queen. Eva Longoria. JBalvin. Juanes.

The world of Latin music and entertainment are converging today for Altísimo Live! , an unprecedented online Cinco de Mayo gathering that is devoted to helping America’s farmworkers. Presented by champion level supporter P&G, Altísimo Live! will help raise $3 million - $5 or more at a time - for the Farmworkers' Pandemic Relief Fund created by Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP ).

Altísimo Live starts at 3 p.m. EST / 12 noon PST and will be broadcast FREE on @AltisimoLive’s Facebook and YouTube channels with additional content highlights appearing on the event’s Twitter , Periscope, and Twitch social media platforms. Telemundo Network, PEOPLE en Español, and iHeartLatino network will additionally broadcast all or most of the festival to millions of their fans across their Facebook and YouTube platforms. (Visit their social media channels for their live-streaming schedules).

A Variety and Music Show

Altísimo Live! features an interactive webstream experience that is divided into two parts: a variety show and concert performances. The first half of the festival starts at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET with engaging experiences that include musical performances, a tailgate car parade to the farmworkers’ fields, virtual meet and greets with celebrities, chefs, social media influencers, and other surprises. The second part of the show takes place from 7 pm to 10 p.m. EST / 4 pm to 7 pm PST and is devoted to musical performances, additional virtual fan meet and greets, and more.

Altísimo Live will also highlight stories from farmworker leaders, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from notable individuals, with an overall goal of driving combined action to support the farmworker community.

Subject to last minute changes and celebrities’ own schedules, the streamed event will reach millions around the world digitally, and will include performances and appearances from (in alphabetical order):

Adamari Lopez;

Adriana Barraza;

Ana Barbara ;

; Ana Brenda Contreras;

Andy Garcia ;

; Angelica Vale ;

; Anitta;

Belinda ;

; Becky G;

Bobby Pulido;

Camila Chávez , Executive Director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation;

, Executive Director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation; CNCO;

Cristela Alonzo;

Dayanara Torres;

Diane Guerrero;

Dolores Huerta;

Edward James Olmos;

Elvis Crespo;

Esai Morales;

Eugenio Derbez;

Flor Amargo;

Fonseca;

Farruko;

Frankie Negron;

Gente de Zona;

Gloria and Emilio Estefan;

Gloria Trevi;

Guillermo Rodriguez (Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Howie D of The Backstreet Boys;

of Il Volo

Ivy Queen;

Jesse & Joy;

Jennifer Lopez;

Juanes;

Justin Quiles;

La Energia Norteña;

La Mafia’s Armando Lichtenberger Jr and Oscar De La Rosa;

Larry Hernandez;

Laura Pausini;

La Santa Cecilia;

Lila Downs;

Los Tigres Del Norte;

Luis Fonsi;

Luis Guzmán;

Making Movies;

Maná;

Maluma;

Marc Anthony ;

; Nicky Jam;

Nicholas Gonzalez;

Ozomatli;

Piper Perabo;

Rosanna Arquette;

Roberto Aguirre;

Roberto Pulido;

Sandra Echeverría;

Sech;

Sofia Vergara;

Steve Aoki;

Tainy;

Tito Puente, Jr .;

.; Wilmer Valderamma;

Wisin y Yandel



Created by RetroPop Media and iHeartLatino, iHeartMedia’s Hispanic platform, and co-produced with WFHN-TV, CIEN+ , Justice for Migrant Women , Hispanics In Philanthropy (HIP ), INGEÑUITY, The Latinx House , Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and PEOPLE en Español, the festival will be co-hosted by actor, producer, director, and activist Eva Longoria and iHeartLatino Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Enrique Santos. Other celebrity co-hosts throughout the livestream benefit festival will include JBalvin, Kate Del Castillo, Rosario Dawson, and Alejandro Sanz.

Fashion designers Mario De la Torre, Carlos Marrero, and Raul Peñaranda, will also join the event to share how they are using their talent and unique designs in support of the pandemic. Some of their special edition farmworker-inspired designs will be available for purchase in support of the fund.

Among the Latino leaders joining the festival line-up are Justice for Migrant Women's founder Mónica Ramírez; HIP’s Ana Marie Argilagos; INGEÑUITY’s David Chavez; The Latinx House co-founders Olga Segura and Alex Martinez Kondracke; HHF’s Antonio Tijerino; CIEN’s CEO Lili Gil Valletta, PVBLIC Foundation’s Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, among others.

How to Donate

The livestream event aims to raise funds that will be distributed to 25 farmworker-serving organizations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Even though the bilingual online benefit is free, the festival features a call to action for viewers to give cinco this cinco (#CincoOnCinco), with a $5 or more donation online or via text by texting CINCO to 91999. Supporters, corporations, and philanthropists are urged to pledge whatever amount they can ahead of or during the festival at the fund’s link, which is Farmworkers.hipgive.org to help meet the fund's goal.

In a show of solidarity, even the high-profile global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday (#GivingTuesdayNow), is making Altísimo Live! one of the special causes they have designated for donors today on Cinco de Mayo.

Beneficiary, Media and Partner Organizations

All funds raised by the event are tax-deductible and will be managed by a 501(c)(3) in support of the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund effort.

Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy created the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund in order to meet some of the community’s basic needs. Money raised through this fundraising effort will be disbursed to farmworker-serving organizations around the U.S. and Puerto Rico to help provide food, formula, diapers, emergency financial assistance for medical needs and other support during this crisis. Organizations such as the Coalition of Florida Farmworker Organizations (FL), East Coast Migrant Head Start Project (Multi-state), Farmworker Association of Florida (FL), The United Farm Workers Foundation (CA, WA), Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noreste (PCUN) (OR), Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) (FL), Pathstone (Multi-state), NC Fields (NC), La Cooperativa Campesina de California (CA), Proteus, Inc. (Multi-state), Student Action with Farmworkers (NC), Telamon Corporation (Multi-state), UMOS (WI, MN) and La Union del Pueblo Entero (TX) have been named among the recipients from this fund who are providing the farmworker community members with much-needed aid.

Additional media partners so far also include Remezcla, mitú, Vix, Latinx Newswire, Latino Rebels, Latino Loop, Viva Tu Musica, Mundial Sports Network, Diario Las Américas, Latino Thought Makers, reVolver, Latin Heat Media, the Art Experience, and more.

The champion level sponsor of the festival is Pepsi. Other major corporate supporters include WW; Chispa, the largest dating app for US Latinos; Moishe Mana and Mana Wynwood.

Other corporate supporters and partner organizations include Pantaya; the Alliance for Inclusive & Multicultural Marketing (AIMM); the Culture Marketing Council; Friends of the American Latino Museum; We Are All Human; National Migrant and Seasonal Head Start; the National Association of Hispanic Publications; Friends of Puerto Rico; the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN); Friends of Puerto Rico; DMI Consulting; the Latino Startup Alliance; Latinos In Media and Arts (LIMA); The New York International Latino Film Festival; Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC); Support Latino Business; Latinos In Media and Arts (LIMA); Es Tiempo; Alianza de Impacto Latino; and The PVBLIC Foundation.

For additional questions, please visit the FAQs section of our website here .

CONTACT:



Angela Sustaita-Ruiz

RetroPop Media

(917) 204-2787

angela@retropopmedia.com

Or

Audrey Ponzio

APC Collective

audrey@apccollective.com

Or

Stephanie Zapata

Altísimo Live at CIEN+

altisimolive@cien.com

Or

Melanie Murray

Justice for Migrant Women and the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund

J4MW@ellecomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0abd2c9-db46-4f92-9370-ca4438f96796



