



Brussels, Belgium and Oslo, Norway - 5 May 2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement earlier today, 5 May 2020, regarding AKKA Technologies SE's ("AKKA") announcement of a compulsory offer to acquire all shares in Data Respons ASA ("Data Respons" or the "Company") not already owned by AKKA.

The Board of Directors of AKKA has, effective from close of trading on Oslo Børs today, 5 May 2020, resolved to carry out a compulsory acquisition of all remaining shares in Data Respons not owned by AKKA, pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 4-25 cf. the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 6-22 (1). As a consequence, AKKA has assumed ownership of all shares in the Company.

The offered redemption price under the compulsory acquisition is NOK 48.00 per share, which corresponds to the offer price in the preceding mandatory offer and, according to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 6-22 (2), is the applicable redemption price in a subsequent compulsory acquisition. AKKA has deposited the total acquisition amount on a separate account with Handelsbanken, in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 4-25 (5).

A notice regarding the compulsory acquisition will be sent to all former shareholders subject to the compulsory transfer, whose addresses are known. In addition, the compulsory acquisition may be announced through the electronic notice service of the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Brønnøysundregistrene) if/as required pursuant to applicable law.

As a consequence of the compulsory acquisition, AKKA will pursue a de-listing of the Company's shares from Oslo Børs. Separate stock exchange notices will be published regarding the timing for such delisting.

Oslo Børs is requested to suspend the Company's shares from trading without delay.

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc is acting as financial adviser to AKKA and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as domestic financial advisor and receiving agent. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the Norwegian legal adviser to AKKA in connection with the voluntary offer, mandatory offer and the compulsory acquisition.

For further information, please contact:

Dov Levy: + 32(0) 2 712 61 24

VP Investor Relations of AKKA

Markus Leutert: + 32(0) 4 96 26 27 55

Group Head of Communications or AKKA