FINANCIAL RELEASE

5 May 2020

Aéroports de Paris

Outline of the 2020-2021 share buyback programme

The draft resolution n°15, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders within the ordinary part of the combined General Meeting of the Shareholders, aims to renew the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to decide on the implementation of a share buyback programme enabling the trading of Company's shares.

Pursuant to article 241-2 of the General Regulations of the AMF, Aéroports de Paris presents below a description of the share buyback programme which will thus be submitted to the vote of the shareholders.

Maximum share of the capital available for buyback by the Company :

10 % of the number of shares making up the Company capital (on an indicative basis 9,896,060 shares to this day) on the date of purchase; the total number of shares held on a given date cannot exceed 10% of the existing Company capital on the same date.

Objectives of the programme :

The influencing of the secondary market or the liquidity of Aéroports de Paris shares through a liquidity contract with an independent investment services provider, in accordance with the accepted market practice recognized by the AMF on its decision n° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 ;

The allotting or selling of shares to employees as part of the profit-sharing scheme or the implementation of any employee savings plan of the company or the group (or associated plan) in accordance with the conditions stipulated by law, notably the articles L. 3332-1 and following of the French Labor Code ;

The free allotting of shares as part of the disposals of articles L. 225-197-1 and following of the French Commercial Code

The implementing of any company stock option purchase plan in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 225-177 et seq. of the French Commercial Code or any similar plan;

The total or partial cancellation of the shares thus acquired, subject to authorization by an Extraordinary General Meeting to reduce the share capital;

The delivery of shares on the exercising of rights attached to securities giving access to capital by way of redemption, conversion, exchange, presentation of a warrant or in any other way;

The holding and subsequent delivering of shares (by way of payment, exchange, contribution or other) as part of external growth transactions, mergers, spinoffs or contributions;

Enabling the Company to conclude transactions for any authorized purpose or any purpose such as may become authorized by law or applicable regulations.

Buyback terms:

The purchase, sale or transfer of the shares may occur, at any time, within the limits authorized by the provisions of the applicable laws and regulations, and by all means, on one or more occasions, on regulated markets, multilateral trading systems or over the counter, including by the purchase or sale of blocks, public share purchase, sale or exchange offer, use of options or other financial instruments negotiated or by delivery of shares subsequent to the issuing of securities giving access to the Company’s capital by way of conversion, exchange, redemption, exercising of warrants or in any other way, whether directly or indirectly via an investment services provider (without limiting the portion of the buyback programme which may be made in this way), or by any other way.

Maximal buyback price :

Maximum buyback price per share equal to 255 euros, excluding acquisition costs, for the liquidity contract, and equal to 210 euros, excluding acquisition costs, for the other operations of the program. The maximum amount allocated to the share buyback program is 1,100 million euros.

Duration of the programme:

18 months from May 12, 2020, being until November 11, 2021.

Implementation of the programme:

The Board of Directors' meeting of 25 March 2020 has decided, being subject the condition precedent of the approval by the General Meeting of 12 May 2020 of the draft resolution relating to the authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in Aéroports de Paris shares, to implement the share buyback programme authorized by the said meeting as part of the liquidity contract concluded between Aéroports de Paris and an investment service provider, namely Rothschild & Cie Banque.

The amount of EUR 30 million is, subject to restrictions originating from the applicable regulations, allocated to the objective of influencing the secondary market or the liquidity of Aéroports de Paris shares by an investment service provider acting in compliance with the regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and the accepted market practice in its decision n° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Attachment