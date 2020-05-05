In just a few weeks, BASF Canada employees rallied together to support Food Banks Canada. We couldn’t be more proud to announce a donation of over $64,000, combining both employee & corporate contributions.

In just a few weeks, BASF Canada employees rallied together to support Food Banks Canada. We couldn’t be more proud to announce a donation of over $64,000, combining both employee & corporate contributions.

Calgary, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF will join COVID-19 hunger relief efforts with a $64,398.20 donation to Food Banks Canada. The company’s employees participated in a virtual food drive in March and April to support the 3,000+ food banks and community agencies across Canada. The contribution will support food purchasing, distribution and resourcing for food banks across the country helping ensure that Canadians have the support they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ensuring Canadians have access to an affordable, abundant and safe food supply is a common mission the agriculture industry strives to provide each and every day,” said Jonathan Sweat, Vice President, Business Management, Agricultural Solutions for BASF Canada. “The need is never more pressing than during and after a crisis of this magnitude. Through this donation our employees are supporting food banks in the communities where they – and our customers – live and work and I couldn’t be prouder of the united contribution.”

BASF employees throughout Canada participated in the virtual food drive by making financial contributions online. All funds raised will be donated to Food Banks Canada to be dispersed to food banks across the country including the communities where BASF employees live and work.

“Food Banks Canada launched a special $150M appeal to help ensure that food banks can continue their critical work during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are so appreciative of everyone who has come together, including BASF Canada, to help ensure our neighbours living with food insecurity have enough to make it through this pandemic and into the future,” says Chris Hatch, CEO Food Banks Canada.

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division

With a rapidly growing population, the world is increasingly dependent on our ability to develop and maintain sustainable agriculture and healthy environments. Working with farmers, agricultural professionals, pest management experts and others, it is our role to help make this possible. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline and broad portfolio, including seeds and traits, chemical and biological crop protection, soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we connect innovative thinking and down-to-earth action to create real world ideas that work – for farmers, society and the planet. In 2019, our division generated sales of €7.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has over 1,200 employees at production facilities and offices located across Canada. BASF Canada is a subsidiary of BASF SE, and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. To find out more about BASF’s activities in Canada, visit www.basf.com/ca or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/basfcanada. At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbors who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we’ve sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $70 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

Attachments

Tabetha Boot BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada 403-461-1253 tabetha.boot@basf.com Lorena Luján Rubio BASF Canada 647-236-6376 lorena.lujan-rubio@basf.com