Quadient: Annual General Meeting
postponed to 6 July 2020
Paris, 5 May 2020
The Board of directors of Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), which met on 27 April 2020, has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting, initially convened for 2 July 2020, to 6 July 2020. The place and time of the Annual General Meeting will be communicated at a later date.
Given the exceptional and evolving context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the new arrangements for the Annual General Meeting and the participation of shareholders are subject to change.
