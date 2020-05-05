DENVER, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business continuity and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CEO David Bennett has been honored as a 2020 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.



“It is an honor to be named to the Titan 100 list,” said Bennett. “Since joining Axcient a year ago, we have been able to accomplish so much together, including the launch of x360—Axcient’s industry-leading platform for MSP management of Office 365 backup, protected sync and share, and BCDR. We are committed to protecting businesses from data-loss and acting as their last line of defense, while at the same time, offering an incredible partner experience. We look forward to continuing our growth and executing on our strategic roadmap for the company.”

Collectively the 2020 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 83,000 individuals and generate over $56 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 10, 2020 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Colorado’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.”

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation and the energy sector among many others.

The inaugural Titan 100 celebration on September 10th will be held at “The Vehicle Vault” located in Parker, Colorado. This special event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners,” says Paul Leroue Partner at Wipfli. “It’s truly an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the Denver community. We appreciate the lasting impact that each leader has made and continues to make in building organizations of significance both here in Denver and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business continuity and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient x360 platform enables MSPs to Protect Everything, and includes BCDR , Office 365 Backup , and Secure Sync & Share . Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error, and natural disasters . For more information, visit www.axcient.com .

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .