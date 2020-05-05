Eurobio Scientific and NG Biotech enter into a marketing agreement

for COVID-19 serology rapid tests

Paris, May 5, 2020 –6:30 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, eligible PEA-PME), a leading French group in the field of specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, and NG Biotech, a French biotechnology company specializing in the development, production and marketing of rapid health diagnostic solutions, announce today that they have entered into an agreement for the distribution in France of the COVID-19 NG-Test® IgG-IgM tests to health professionals and nursing homes.

This ultra-rapid 15-minute serological test developed, manufactured and clinically validated in France by NG Biotech, allows to detect, and simultaneously differentiate, the possible presence of isotypes IgM (immunoglobulins M) and IgG (immunoglobulins G) antibodies produced by the body during infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. For Eurobio Scientific, these new in vitro diagnostic tests are supplementing its range of products for localized biology. Its marketing, as a unitary "all-in-one" device, is dedicated to the monitoring of medical personnel and patients potentially at risk.

This new product offer complements other Covid-19 serology tests marketed by Eurobio Scientific, which are intended for biology laboratories and require suitable equipment to perform serial analyzes.

Finally, these different ranges of serology products are in addition to the molecular biology tests to detect the specific presence of the virus, that are already on the market, .

For Jean-Michel CARLE, President and CEO of Eurobio Scientific, "After the launch of our molecular biology offers and our automated serology offer, this marketing agreement with NG Biotech perfectly complements the diagnostic arsenal that we can make available to our customers to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. Eurobio Scientific is proud to enable the rapid commercialization of a solution developed in France. "

For Milovan Stankov-Pugès, Chairman and CEO of NG Biotech: “This marketing agreement is part of the relationship of trust that we have developed for many years with our partner Eurobio Scientific, distributor of our products for the rapid detection of antibiotics resistant bacteria (also one of the major global health challenges of the coming years) in biology laboratories and hospitals.”

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific (ex Diaxonhit) is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 120 employees and two production units based in the Paris region and in the United States, and an affiliate based in Dorking UK.







For more information, please visit : www.eurobio-scientific. com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP







About NG Biotech



NG Biotech, a French family company, specialized in rapid biology tests, designs and manufactures innovative in vitro diagnostic tools adapted to decision-making in the context of a medical emergency, in the laboratory and at the bedside. Founded in 2012, NG Biotech is a pioneer and leader in rapid diagnostics for women's health and in the field of antibiotics resistance. Located in Brittany, NG Biotech operates an industrial site of 25,000 sqft in accordance with international standards. NG Biotech's range of tests is available in more than 50 countries. The company benefits from the support of specialized investors including Arbevel Life Sciences, Crossover and Kreizig Invest.







For more information, visit: http://www.ngbiotech.com













